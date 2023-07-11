Mbappé’s antics this summer appear to have disillusioned PSG, and a move to the Spanish capital is a more than doable possibility after years of missed opportunities by Real Madrid.
However, there are no guarantees that such a gigantic and complex operation will materialize ahead of 2023/24.
With Karim Benzema venturing towards the emerging Saudi frontier, the situation for Real Madrid’s striker is currently precarious. Joselu will not be the spearhead of the new season, and Endrick, the Brazilian sensation due to arrive next summer, is too young to be considered a successor to Benzema.
There is a transition period up top that Real must mitigate, and they hope to acquire Mbappé as their next Galactico. However, there are other options for the whites in case Mbappé stays in Paris.
Here are five alternatives to Mbappe for Madrid to consider.
Age: 24 years
Club: napoli
Recently crowned Capocannoniere with Napoli, Osimhen has aroused the interest of several members of the European elite and is considered one of the most valuable strikers on the planet.
So Aurelio De Laurentiis won’t let his Nigerian striker go lightly this summer, and the president’s stubbornness is likely to deter potential suitors. As special as Osimhen is, clubs are unlikely to come anywhere near the £150m Napoli are asking for.
The depth of the Italian club’s striker could facilitate a late-summer sale, but it’s hard to imagine Real Madrid spending so much money for a player not named Kylian.
Age: 24 years
Club: eintracht frankfurt
Kolo Muani is another of the names being considered this summer in transfer rumors. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are on his heels.
The French international is expected to leave Eintracht after their disappointing 2022/23 season, but the two aforementioned clubs have set different goals for themselves. Manchester United want to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, while Bayern hope to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.
However, Kolo Muani is still on the market and could be a wise alternative to Mbappé. He is a flexible striker who loves to stand out on the wings and fight one on one with the defenders. The young forward is not a true number nine, but neither is Mbappe.
Alongside Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, the trio could combine to create a switchable machine up top with speed to burn through defences.
Age: 25 years
Club: Inter de Milan
Despite another great season with Inter, Lautaro is not being such a prominent name on the market this summer.
The world champion is one of the hottest and coldest strikers. It is so difficult to defend against him when he is active, but his bad days are so unfortunate that many clubs will certainly be deterred.
Consistency has been a problem for Lautaro throughout his career, but the striker’s maturity has made him a regular in the opposing goal. In 2022/23 he scored more than 20 goals in Serie A for the second consecutive season and was one of the protagonists of the two trophies won by the Nerazzurri before reaching the Champions League final.
The Lautaro of three years ago might not have been able to cope with the pressure of leading the line for Real Madrid, but the new and improved version certainly is.
Age: 23
Club: Manchester City
Real Madrid could have to think of another option if they want to find an alternative to Mbappé this summer.
Álvarez’s success at Manchester City seemed inevitable after the River Plate player was snapped up by the Citizens for a pittance and he joined the club ahead of the 2022/23 season. Despite playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland, Álvarez scored 17 goals in all competitions and played a star role in Argentina’s rise to World Cup glory.
Álvarez has already drawn comparisons to Sergio Aguero, but some might argue that the young Argentinian has more strings to his bow. In addition to being an excellent finisher, Álvarez has every chance to become a versatile elite 9 in the purest Harry Kane style.
Age: 23 years
Club: Lille
They could go for a patch to oversee the transition period before the Frenchman’s inevitable arrival in 2024, as well as that of Endrick, an experienced star who will ensure Real are competitive in 2023/24 and beyond, or they could continue with his new policy of nurturing exciting young talent and betting on them to shine immediately.
He has just signed the most productive campaign of his career to date, scoring 24 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances. David has drawn the attention of many in his rise in France, and Juventus are said to be in the running for him this summer.
His profile is comparable to a couple of the aforementioned options, and if Real Madrid aren’t too willing to shell out a massive amount, David could prove a shrewd alternative.
