Big Hollywood stars have started in the pornographic industry. Others, like henry cavill, they probably had to imagine that they are 18+ actors to film scenes that were quite risqué, in which they left nothing to the imagination. Next, we leave you a list of 5 male artists that the script made them show more than necessary.

“The Tudors” it was a somewhat different series to shoot for cavill. In one of his scenes, he got an unexpected boner, and although he apologized to one of his co-stars, it was a pretty awkward moment for the actor.

However, it seems that the British artist has no problem with recording somewhat risqué sequences, since in this same production he showed his butt in front of cameras.

Henry Cavill in “The Tudors.” Photo: BBC

Before gaining popularity with Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” Isaac participated in another acclaimed program in 2022: “Secrets of a marriage”in which he shared scenes with Jessica Chastain and where he left nothing to the imagination while filming in the shower.

Oscar Isaac in “Secrets of a marriage”. Photo: HBO Max

In a similar situation to your colleague mentioned above, Cooper filmed a scene in a bathtub for the film “The alley of lost souls”by Guillermo del Toro. Although it didn’t show anything specifically visible, the transparency of the water certainly caused thousands to step back in frame more than once.

Bradley Cooper in “The Alley of Lost Souls.” Photo: 20th century fox

Hardy He is also one of the actors who seems to have no problem taking off his clothes in front of cameras. Such was the case with the film Bronsonby director Nicolas Winding Refn, in which Tom was frontally nude.

Tom Hardy in “Bronson.” Photo: Vertigo Films

Pitt He prepared for a long time in the gym to give life to Achilles in the movie “Troy”, but everything indicates that his training did not only focus on the biceps to play the warrior, since a rather risqué sequence exposed some worked buttocks.