Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood got their start in the pornographic industry. Others, like henry cavill, they have had to imagine themselves in rather spicy situations to be able to record risqué scenes in their films. Despite being in professional environments, it is often almost impossible to control the body’s natural reactions to direct visual stimuli.

Here we leave you some of the actors who have gone through uncomfortable situations while filming suggestive sequences.

Robert Pattinson

Before becoming the favorite Batman of millions, Pattinson was beginning to make his way in somewhat less pompous films. It was in 2009 when he was hired to give life to Salvador Dalí in “Little ashes”, which required more than his acting talent.

“I had to do a lot of scenes where I was naked and I also had to masturbate. I mean, really. My orgasm face is recorded for eternity ”, she revealed in an interview with the German magazine Interview (via Huffington Post).

henry cavill

The Superman perfect for thousands had an unexpected erection related incident. It was while he was recording the series “The Tudors”.

“It happened to me once and it was very embarrassing. A girl was on top of me and I had not rearranged my things in a harmless position,” he began. cavill in statements to Men’ Fitness magazine (via People).

“She was basically rubbing on me, she got a little hard. I had to apologize profusely afterwards. She’s not great when you’re in a professional acting setting and someone gets a hard-on, is she? No, she is not acceptable,” she added.

Henry Cavill recently had a cameo as Superman in “Black Adam.” Photo: composition LR/AFP/Warner Bros.

Joaquin Phoenix

In “Her” Phoenix plays a lonely man who develops a romantic relationship with his computer’s virtual assistant, performed vocally by Scarlett Johansson. In that tape, there are certain quite intense moments, which include sexual experiences that are somewhat different from the usual ones.

“We tried to get through a take, and he was losing control. He left the studio. He needed a break,” Johansson told the Armchair Expert podcast about the scene where he faked an orgasm in front of Joaquin.

Samuel L Jackson

Samuel L Jackson He doesn’t usually appear in hot scenes very often and the reason behind it may be linked to his time in the movie “Mother and child”, which he starred in alongside Naomi Watts.

“For me, as an actor, I don’t know how to do that kind of thing in a room full of people (…) You have to ask where you can play and where you can’t, you have to apologize for getting turned on and not getting turned on. It is too uncomfortable a conversation to have with anyone, ”he said in statements collected by Cosmopolitan.

Samuel L. Jackson is best known for his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel movies. Photo: Instagram / Samuel L. Jackson

Ewan McGregor

During an interview with The Daily Mail newspaper (via Yahoo News UK), Ewan McGregor opened up about an intimate scene he shot with Alice Krige for “Scarlet and Black.”

“I had to lie on top of her and they kept pulling the sheet off. “They wanted to see my butt and her thigh, so we couldn’t wear underwear. It was very embarrassing. It was a case of ‘Cut! Let’s go again’. I calmed down and we continued with the scene, ”she recalled.