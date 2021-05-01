Chorzów hosted qualifying day for the World Relay Finals. A day of racing that also served to distribute numerous Olympic places for Tokyo. Y the stadium of the Polish city located in Silesia was not being very favorable to Spanish athletes … until it was the turn of the mixed 4×400, proof that it will premiere in Tokyo and that it will have representation from Spain. Julio Arenas, Andrea Jiménez, Aauri Lorena Bokesa and Bernat Erta gave an exhibition to achieve the Olympic ticket, with a Spanish record included: 3: 18.98. And tomorrow they will play the World Cup final (7:20 pm).

“I’m on a cloud,” said Arenas and Andrea added: “We knew we had to go out and eat the world and that’s how we have done it. Being able to get the team into the Olympics is amazing. I’m super happy.” For his part, Bokesa also exuded happiness after a double achievement as they have also qualified for the 2022 Oregon Outdoor World Cup: “We are super happy. We have all run very well, we had a lot of desire and enthusiasm. Tomorrow we will fight a little more “. Finally, Erta was also very happy: “Any word I say is going to fall short. It has been an incredible experience. When you become an athlete, you dream of qualifying for the Games.”

RFEA

The 4×100, a very young team, made up of José González, Pol Retamal, Jesús Gómez and Sergio López He arrived with few options on paper before the important absences of Dani Rodríguez (confined by Covid-19) and Pablo Montalvo (injury in the hamstrings). Despite this, the excellent performance of the quartet to be fourth with 39.30 made them dream of the Olympic square for times, although it could not be finally done. Of course, they achieved a place for Oregon 2022. “We have felt quite good. It is a bit cold and it hurts us, but still the four of us have felt quite strong. We have gone to adjust the marks well and we have done what we had to do “, they said satisfied.

María Isabel Pérez, Estela García, Paula Sevilla and Cristina Lara were very close to achieving the place for Tokyo in the 4×100. With 44.38 they were left out of the final, weighed down by a bad first relay, by a place and the only consolation of at least achieving qualification for next year’s outdoor World Cup. The Olympic dream is almost definitely away, although we will have to wait for the last option in the World Ranking. “We are happy to have qualified for the World Cup, although a bit sad because the changes have been regular. We knew we had it, “they said.

The jug of cold water arrived with the men’s 4×400, which a priori left with more options to get the ticket to Tokyo. The quartet formed by Óscar Husllos, Lucas Búa, Manuel Guijarro and Samu García finished 5th in a demanding series with 3: 06.09. “I speak on behalf of the team: We did not have a good race. We have not been at the expected level, we have had a very good years and we are frustrated and disappointed. We can only think about the European Cup “, Samu García admitted openly.

In the women’s 4×400, the quartet formed by Sara Gallego, Laura Bueno, Bárbara Camblor and Carmen Sánchez finished fifth in their series with 3: 34.92, and eliminated from the final. Even so, good news, the 10th final time does classify the women’s 4×400 for the 2022 Oregon World Cup. “We are happy with the result, we have given everything we had in the center,” said Sara Gallego, while Carmen Sánchez affirmed: “There was a Very high level. The sensations are good. It is a fast track and I am sure that in the next competition we will do better “