Italy is still great at the indoor European Championships in Istanbul, thanks to the blues of the 4×400 relay. Alice Mangione, Ayomide Folorunso, Anna Polinari and Eleonora Marchiando are silver in 3’28″61, new national record, behind only the elusive Netherlands of the world record holder of the 400m indoor Femke Bol, gold in 3’25″66, new championship records. Bronze to Poland, recovered in the third fraction, in 3’29″31.

The race

The first Italian Alice Mangione (52″62) had to push the Irish fractionist who was slowing her down in the corners, in order to hand over the baton to Folorunso (51″69) in third position. Ayomide was very good at starting a slow but inexorable comeback, finalized in the third fraction by Anna Polinari (52″07), who overtook Poland at 200 metres. Finally, Eleonora Marchiando (52″23) had the task of defending the silver.