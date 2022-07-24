De Grasse is decisive and the North Americans beat the big favorites. Among women, US victory over Jamaica

From our correspondent Andrea Buongiovanni & commat; abuongi



Even in the finals of the day that do not see Italians involved, there is a show and there are emotions. With a big surprise: the United States does not win the 4×100 title which goes to the Olympic vice-champion Canada behind Italy. A bit like what happened in the same women’s race with the United States (no medal in the sprint) to mock Jamaica.

Oh, Canada – After what has been seen in the 100 and 200 (double hat-trick) it was believed that the hosts could not escape the title of the men’s fast relay. And instead, despite sufficiently fluid changes, Canada is celebrating, with 37 ”48 (best world time trial of the year), 2/100 better than the Azzurri in Tokyo. Thanks to Brown, Blake, Rodney and a recovered and decisive De Grasse, unleashed with an 8 ”79 fraction. The United States of Coleman, Lyles, Hall and Bracy remain at 7/100. The bronze goes to Great Britain (Efoloko, Hughes, Mictehll-Blake, Prescod) in 37 ”83. Thinking about the Europeans, note the disqualification of France, only another quartet from the Old Continent present in the final. See also Athletics World Championships: The fastest mom in the world

Kenyan gold – Finally a second gold for Kenya: thanks to Emmanuel Korir, winner in the 800s. The Olympic champion, anonymous throughout the season, is sly up to 150 meters from the end, then with wide strides he imposes his own change of pace. And, with 1’43 “71 (52” 29/51 “42) he puts everyone in line. Behind him the Algerian Djamel Sedjati (1’44 “14), who brings his country back to the podium of the specialty after the glories of Djabir Saïd-Guerni (gold in Paris 2003 and bronze in Seville 1999) and the Canadian Marco Arop ( 1’44 “28), leading the way into the final straight. The 17-year-old Emmaneul Wanyonyi, another Kenyan, never ceases to amaze, a splendid fourth (1’44 ”54).

Grenadine Javelin – In the javelin the grenadin Anderson Peters is confirmed as world champion. On the first attempt he makes 90.21, on the second 90.46 and, despite many subsequent jolts, closes the race. Even if then at the last launch he exceeds himself up to 90.54. Only the great Jan Zelezny and Johannes Vetter, in position, had managed to throw it three times over 90 meters in the same race. First of the beaten the Olympic champion, the Indian Neeraj Chopra (88.13 in the fourth), while the bronze is of the Czech Jakub Vadlejch (88.09 in the third). See also 777 Partners, official purchase of the Standard Liege

Finally Gudaf – Silver in 1500 at the 2014 Junior World Championships at Hayward Field, bronze on 1500 at the Doha 2019 World Championships, bronze on 5000 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and silver on 1500 at the beginning of the week in Eugene: Gudaf Tsegay breaks down a taboo and, after a race tactics in the first part, celebrates the title of 5000. The final time (14’46 “29), even with a last 3000 of 8’38”, a last 1000 of 2’45 “and a last 400 of 59” 9, it says little or nothing. Success, on the other hand, has an enormous specific weight. The silver goes to the Kenyan Beatrice Chebet (14’46 ”75), the bronze to the other Ethiopian Dawit Seyaum (14’47” 36). Letensbet Gidey, third Ethiopian, gold in the 10,000 (for the African country she is the fifth double in history) and world record holder of the specialty, must settle for fifth place, the Olympic champion, the Dutch Sifan Hassan, of the sixth. See also The story that Alexis Sánchez uploaded that drove River fans crazy

Decathlon – Before the 400, fifth and final event of the day, lead Canadian Olympic champion Damian Warner. Who, however, coming out of the first corner, collapses with a hamstring problem. Unavoidable withdrawal. Thus, at the halfway mark, the Puerto Rican Ayden Owens (4606 points) is in the lead, in the 400 author of a gigantic 45 ”07 that precedes the Canadian Pierce Lepage (4485) and the American Zachery Ziemek (4469).