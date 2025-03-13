03/13/2025



Updated at 4:59 p.m.





He Amaya Theaterone of the main cultural scenarios of Madridprepare to celebrate the Fourth edition of Zarzuela and Opera Festival, an event that has established itself as one of the Great milestones of the lyric season in the city.

Of the April 16 to June 29, 2025the public can enjoy exceptional program that brings together the best of Spanish zarzueristic repertoire and international classic opera.

With a selection of emblematic titles that cover the most representative of both genres, this festival is presented as a Unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the fascinating world of lyrical music.

After the resounding success of its previous editions, the Amaya Theater and the company L’Apera Amore They have prepared a High artistic eventwith the participation of consecrated voices and a live orchestra that will enrich the experience of the attendees.









The functions, which will take place for more than two months, offer a varied program, from the most Popular Zarzuelas as La Verbena de la Paloma and Luisa Fernandauntil great operistic classics as The Traviata and Tosca.

Thus, the festival stands as a Essential appointment for lyric lovers that seek to enjoy a unique and vibrant experience in one of the most emblematic theaters of the city.

A varied and quality programming

A varied and quality programming





He 4th Zarzuela and Opera Festival of the Amaya Theater It is distinguished by offering a program that combines the best of two worlds: Spanish Zarzuela and International Classic Opera.

Each title has been carefully selected to provide the best of both repertoires, guaranteeing a unparalleled experience.

Water, sugar and brandy will open the festival of April 16 to 20a work that fuses the Comedy, music and tradition Madridconsidered one of the greater successes of the classic zarzuela.

From April 30, attendees can enjoy The hawks to him May 4, a vibrant zarzuela that stands out for its mixture of intrigue and romance, set in the Andalusian landscapes.

Mrs. Francisquita (May 7-11) will take the public to a universe of love tangles, while La Verbena de la Paloma (May 14-18), With its freshness and its unmistakable Madrid style, it is one of the most representative zarzuelas of the Spanish tradition.

Throughout programming, attendees can enjoy other unforgettable titles such as Lavapiés Barberillo (May 21-25)which portrays the popular Madrid of the time with a mixture of humor and social criticism, or Music, Teacher (May 28, June 1)which celebrates the magic of music in a festive context.

The festival will close its zarzuela cycle with La Rosa del Saffron (June 11-15) and Luisa Fernanda (June 20-29)both works that stand out for their deep melodies and the emotional complexities of their characters.

On the other hand, in the operatic field, you can see Big Opera Classics internationalstarting with La Traviata (April 23-27)one of the most iconic works of Giuseppe Verdi.

Continuing with the operatic repertoire, Tosca (June 4-8)of Giacomo Pucciniwill immerse the attendees in a dramatic story of love, power and betrayal set in the Rome of the 19th century.

Finally, Rigoletto (June 17-19)also from Verdiwill close the festival operatic offer with one of the most intense works of lyricknown for its complex plot and the famous ARIA Donna è Mobile.

Fertilizers and tickets for all tastes

Fertilizers and tickets for all tastes





He 4th Zarzuela and Opera Festival offers its audience a Variety of fertilizersdesigned to adapt to different preferences and allow a Comfortable and accessible experience for all attendees.

For those who wish to submerge completely at the festival, the full fertilizerwhich allows you to enjoy all the functions of both Zarzuela as an operaguaranteeing an integral and unique experience throughout the programming.

In addition, the Zarzuela fans They can opt for the Subscriber 4 Zarzuelaswhich will allow them to choose from the most prominent titles of this genre. This option is ideal for those who prefer a most selective approach And they want Enjoy the most emblematic works of the Spanish Zarzuela.

For the International Classic Opera Lovershe Fertilizer 3 operas It is an option specially designed to enjoy large titles such as La Traviata, Tosca and Rigoletto.

The tickets are now available for purchasewith special prices for groups. Those interested can acquire their tickets both through the official theater website, and by phone, ensuring easy and fast access.

Thus, attendees can Choose the option that best suits your tastes and schedulesenjoying a First level cultural experience In an unmatched environment.

An unmatched experience for the senses

An unmatched experience for the senses





This festival not only offers a careful selection of titles, but also a First level production with voices of recognized prestige and a staging that seeks to excite and captivate the public.

With the live orchestra as accompanimentattendees can enjoy a complete experience, which makes each function a unique event.

In short, the 4th Zarzuela and Opera Festival promises to be an outstanding event for Melómanos and Lyric fanswhere the magic of the zarzuela and the opera merge into a unrepeatable experience.