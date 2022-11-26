Flavia Amoss Merçon Leonardo, 38 years old, was a teacher at one of the schools attacked; shooter is arrested

This Saturday (26.Nov) the 4th victim of the attacks on two schools in Aracruz (ES), which took place on Friday (25.Nov) died. The information was confirmed by Sesa (Secretary of the State of Health of Espírito Santo) when Power360🇧🇷

In your profile on Twitter, the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), stated that the victim is Flavia Amoss Merçon Leonardo, 38 years old. She was a teacher at Primo Bitti State School, one of the schools attacked. She was hospitalized at Dr State Hospital. Jayme dos Santos Neves.



Casagrande mourned the teacher’s death. “Our heartfelt hug to family and friends”, he wrote. He had already declared 3 days of official mourning in the state. “in a sign of regret for the irreparable losses”🇧🇷 Classes in the municipal education network were also suspended after the case.

At On Friday (Nov. 25), a man invaded and fired shots at two schools in the municipality of Aracruz, in Espírito Santo. The shooter, a 16-year-old teenager, was arrested early Friday afternoon.

According to the governor of Espírito Santo, the author of the attack would have used two weapons to commit the crimes, at least one of which belonged to his father, a lieutenant in the State Military Police. The shooter will be responsible for 10 attempted murders for futile reasons, according to a statement from the PCES (Polícia Civil do Espírito Santo).

Images from surveillance cameras released on social networks on Friday show the moment the man invades and runs after students and employees of the private school Centro Educacional Praia de Coqueiral, in Aracruz.

ATTACK ON SCHOOLS

Around 9:30 am on Friday (25.Nov), an unidentified man entered the Primo Bitti State Primary and Secondary School, in Aracruz (ES), and shot at the teachers’ room.

Afterwards, he took a gold-colored car with the license plate covered and drove to the private school Centro Educacional Praia de Coqueiral, where he killed a student and left two other people injured. Initially, Governor Renato Casagrande had informed that the 2nd attack would have been carried out at the Darwin school –also in Aracruz–, but later corrected the information.

The educational institutions are located in the neighborhood of Coqueiral, 22 km from the center of Aracruz. The city is 85.4 km from the state capital, Vitória.