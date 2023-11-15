The final phase of the fourth and final edition of the FIA ​​Girls on Track – Rising Stars program has begun in Maranello.

The initiative is promoted by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission in collaboration with Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), Iron Dames and ACI Scuola Federale and aims to promote female motor racing and support the most talented girls aged between 12 and 16 years on their path to a professional racing career.

Four senior candidates, coming from three different continents. Two are European, the Danish Alba Hurup Larsen, who participated in the Danish national karting championship, and the German Mathilda Paatz, who competed in the FIA ​​Karting World Championship in the OK class and was one of the FIA ​​Girls on Track finalists – 2022 Rising Stars Junior.

From Australia comes Joanne Ciconte, who had a successful season in the KA3 Junior series at home, while from Ecuador comes Domenika Arellano who stood out in South America during the season just ended.

The selection

The four girls were selected from 116 candidates from fifty different countries. Reduced to 16 by the group of international experts supervised by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission, the candidates were invited to an event that took place at the Franciacorta racetrack in which the young people were put to the test once again and which was culminating in the nomination of the four finalists of the senior category, as well as the four juniors – the Hungarian Bianca Nagy, the Dutch Eva Dorrestijn, the British Annabella Fairclough and the Lithuanian Vanesa Silkunaite – who will be protagonists in Maranello next week.

Track but not only

The Ferrari Driver Academy has prepared a particularly intense program for the senior girls which includes theoretical lessons but also physical tests, aptitude tests and some simulator driving sessions preparatory to the simulation of a race weekend which will be the focus of the last two days of the camp of evaluation. The youngsters will be busy in Fiorano behind the wheel of a Tatuus Formula 4 equipped with Pirelli tires identical in every way to those used in the Italian championship.

Analysis phase

The Ferrari camp will end on Friday afternoon: the girls will leave Maranello passing the baton to the juniors and the analysis of the data collected during the track tests will begin in the Academy headquarters.

In a few weeks the picture will be complete and we will know who won the 2023 edition of FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars. At that time it will also be assessed whether the winner meets the criteria of excellence required to join the Maranello Academy and therefore whether there is the possibility for her to become part of the Ferrari family.

Otherwise, a support program is still planned by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission in view of next season.

“We are pleased to host the fourth edition of Girls on Track – Rising Stars in Maranello. We have believed in this project since day one and are convinced of its importance in making the world of motorsport increasingly accessible”, declared Marco Matassa, Chief of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

“We will evaluate the candidates with the standards of attention and rigor that we have always applied to all the talents submitted to us, seeking only excellence in them. Of the three girls who have won the program in the past, only two are still part of the Academy demonstration of how in our organization there are no preferential paths”.

Together with the scouting program developed by Ferrari together with its regional partners, FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars has been one of the cornerstones of our strategy regarding the choice of young drivers over the last four years.”

“I can’t wait to start working with Alba, Mathilda Joanne and Domenika to find out which of them is the best, and evaluate whether the winner’s level of preparation is such that she can join Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels within the Academy”.

“I wish them all to enjoy this experience, to have fun and to make the most of the opportunity. I’m sure we will have fun.”

Deborah Mayer, President of FIA Women in Motorsport, adds: “This week marks the culmination of an extraordinary journey with the launch of the final phase of the FIA ​​Girls on Track – Rising Stars 2023 programme. In welcoming this extraordinary initiative, I extend my heartfelt welcome and best wishes to the talented participants who have brilliantly qualified and are about to enjoy a unique experience and opportunity in their young career.”

“We are immensely grateful to our partners, Ferrari Driver Academy and Iron Dames who have faithfully supported us in this successful project. The positive impact of the program on emerging female talent has been undeniable, both for having been the starting point for careers of girls who today compete at a high level, and for having increased awareness of the possibility for women to realize their dreams of a career in motorsport”.