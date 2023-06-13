the four ppresidential candidates of Morena They were personally outlined by President López Obrador based on his sole succession objective: the continuity of the Fourth Transformation and all the political, ideological and legal packages for at least one more six-year term and with the intention of an additional one.

The review of the succession process in presidential decisions was very clear from the beginning: only Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo guarantees that continuity while she was built as an official from the very heart of Lopez Obradorism as a power group: Secretary of the Environment in the cabinet of the head of government of the DF 2000-2005.

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón and Ricardo Monreal Avila were two politicians who were already in the air and who represented their own interests and projects: Ebrard was formed within Salinismo as the main political operator of Manuel Camacho Solís and Monreal resigned from the PRI in 1998 because They did not give him the candidacy and there he set his parameters of personal political ambition.

Ebrard and Monrealno have participated thoroughly and with conviction in the construction of the Trans-exenal political project of the 4T; As head of the capital government by López Obrador’s decision to impose him as a PRD candidate in 2006, Ebrard never teamed up with Lopez Obradorismo and in 2012 he dared – word is caused in terms of Lopezobradorista discipline – to challenge him for the candidacy president to López Obrador, setting from that moment the profile that he was a politician alien to the project of the head of the group. As chancellor, Ebrard never combined or intertwined with the interests of López Obrador’s political project and always appeared with his own brilliance and without any interrelation with the political-ideological project of the 4T.

Monreal also traveled his own paths. The candidacy for governor for the PRD in Zacatecas in 1998 was offered to him by the then leader of the López Obrador party, but Monreal made his own group and did not finish intertwining with the lopezobradorismo; In the book that is beginning to circulate Four corcholatas and a destapador (by Alejandro Ramos, Carlos Ramírez and Jesús Sánchez, available on the Amazon platform and soon in print) the political profile of Monreal is defined in an image: a PRI member of himself , and he has shown it by trying to join President López Obrador by his side and with his own and not subordinate project.

The candidacy of Adán Augusto López Hernández from Tabasco came out of the strategic analysis that outlined a conflictive succession with the Sheinbaum-Ebrard-Monreal shortlist, because from the beginning there were signs of an almost natural interaction between Ebrard and Monreal, isolating the head of government capital. President López Obrador made use of one of his most trusted comrades, and they say in the halls of the Palace that with the pleasant surprise that he not only operated as an ally of Sheinbaum, but that he himself earned his place among the poppers.

If read with a strategic sense, the political rules to define the candidacy seem like combat rules in the military field and make it very clear that the objective is not to choose the most popular among the troops, but to create a political-social environment to impose the criteria of the continuity of the 4T project as an essential condition to obtain the candidacy of Morena for 2024.

The opening of a social and media space for the exhibition of the corcholatas benefits the representation of Sheinbaum as the only natural pre-candidate for continuity of the 4T and they are presented as political traps so that Ebrardy Monreal continues to appear as a candidate for his own personal government projects.

The procedural model for Morena’s candidacy has more tail than a PRI dinosaur.