Under the argument that “the judiciary is rotten” all the batteries of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and of the Fourth Transformation against the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and they launch the so-called “plan C” whose objective is to approve reforms to bring down the ministers and that the new ones be elected by means of the population’s vote.

The blow that the court gave to the first part of the electoral plan B It is the straw that broke the camel’s back, because the morenistas accuse that the ministers invaded the powers of the deputies and senators, in a few words they became legislators and for now the coordinator of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monrealit was ruled that they be called to appear and that they could even be subjected to impeachment, because it is parliament that appoints them, can call them to account and even dismiss them.

They assure that it is not only a political matter, apart from the ministers, the vast majority of judges sell justice to the highest bidder because there is evidence that has left 99 percent free, even on several occasions the criminals: huachicoleros and drug traffickers who detain corporations, the SEDENA and the Navy and in these conditions they obstruct justice. That the situation has worsened since Norma Piña presided over the court.

The main option they propose is seek the citizen vote to achieve 2 thirds in the chambers of deputies and senators in 2024 to dismiss the ministersjust like former President Ernesto Zedillo did in 1994.

They also propose separate the Council of the Judiciary from the court, because it acts as judge and party and does not prosecute any corrupt judge. They accuse that the ministers are not independent, but that they obey instructions from: Peña Nieto, Felipe Calderón, Claudio X González, Diego Fernández, and the bar associations that do business with them. . They enjoy 40 privileges.

The one who immediately refuted them is PAN senator Damian Zepeda, who challenges that the morenistas will not achieve a qualified majority in congress, not even in their dreams, and they will not be able to prosecute the ministers.

Potpourri. The shooting last night, which took place in a flower shop in front of the Independencia market, where the patrolmen who arrived first apparently fled, chased away by the gunmen, and the tremor that was felt in the Sea of ​​Cortez, very close to Ahome, of around 5 degrees, with their replicas, they are the news that most impacted the population yesterday morning.

There was still no official information about the shooting at noon and fortunately the tremor did not cause damage to people or buildings, moreover, few people noticed because they were asleep, until the news began to spread through social networks.

MOTHERS. Here in Los Mochis, the city council secretary, Genaro García, took over from Mayor Gerardo Vargas, and presided over the commemorative event for Mother’s Day. In Culiacán, Governor Rubén Rocha dedicated the celebration to the tracking mothers. While the producers radicalize the fight.

We can subject them to impeachment”: Ricardo Monreal senator

