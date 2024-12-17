The 48th Palamós Christmas Racean international regatta that will be held from December 18 to 22 in the waters of the bay of Palamós (Girona), will open for the second consecutive year the 29er EuroCup circuitwhich this season will include eleven regattas on the European continent.

In this way, the international class, which is the previous step to the Olympic 49er and FX, has decided that the Palamós Christmas Race is the ideal regatta to launch. The Christmas Race is considered the first regatta of the seasonand when it was part of the Eurolymp circuit it was always the first test bed for the next Olympic cycle.

In recent years the Palamós Christmas Race has also made an important commitment to strategic and promotional classes and that is where it continues to focus on the 29er class, with the aim of being one of its reference regattas.

The EuroCup circuit will have the following stages: Palamós (December), Valencia (February), JK Jadro Koper-Slovenia (March), Carnon-France (April), GKSS-Sweden (May), Kamperland/Roompot-Netherlands (May), Lake Lipno-Czech Republic (May), Kieler Woche-Germany (June), Alsóörs-Hungary (September), Warnemunde-Germany (October) and Lago di Garda-Italy (November).









A total of 36 vessels of the 29er class24 in the male and mixed categories and 12 in the female category. In the men’s category, the third place in the 29th EuroCup 2024, the Swiss crew of Ilke Huber and Liam Berger, will be in Palamós.

In the last edition, the winners in the 29er class in the Christmas Race were the Dutch Tjed Wildeboerd and Lars Van den Berg in the men’s category and in the women’s category the Italians Victoria Demurtras and Caroline Karlsen.

In addition to the 29er class, the classes participating in the 48th Palamós Christmas Race are ILCA 4, ILCA 6 Male and Female, 420 Male and Mixed and Female.