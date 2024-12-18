‘The 47’ leads the Goya nominations that leave Almodóvar out of the Best Film category

The Goya Awards have announced the nominations for their gala that this year will be held in Granada and which is led by El 47 with 14 nominations and followed by the box office phenomenon of the year, La infiltrada with 13 nominations. Both are up for the Best Film award in a quintet where the surprise has been the absence of The Room Next Door, which despite its ten nominations is left out of the finalists for the most important award.

The absence at the Forqué Awards already indicated that part of the profession had not connected with Almodóvar’s proposal, but it is difficult to understand that the first Spanish film to win the Golden Lion in Venice has not achieved that position. Finally, the quintet for Best Film is made up of El 47, The Infiltrator, Second Prize (which has 11 nominations), House on Fire (which has 8) and The Blue Star, undoubtedly the debut of the year that also achieved eight nominations.

The Academy, however, has recognized the work of Pedro Almodóvar in the Best Director category. A curious year, since two of the works nominated for Best Film that could have been recognized here do not appear. Marcel Barrena (El 47) and Dani de la Orden (House on Fire), fail to materialize their nomination despite their presence in Best Film. His absence – and that of The Blue Star, which is up for New Direction – is taken advantage of by Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño, for Marco, and Paula Ortiz, for The Red Virgin – one of the surprises of these nominations with its nine nominations.

They are accompanied by the duo of Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez, for Second Prize; and Arantxa Echevarría, for La infiltrada. The film about a police mole in ETA is the only film that gets the nominations for Film, direction, and script, which together with its sweep in the technical and even acting categories – where Luis Tosar has been placed as a supporting actor and Naussica Bonin, as supporting actress, make The Infiltrator the rival to beat.

The Room Next Door, despite its absence in the most important category, has earned ten nominations thanks to its win for adapted screenplay and its duo of Hollywood stars. Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore get the nomination for Best Leading Actresses and will face Carolina Yuste, for La infiltrada -who has just won the Forqué-; Emma Villarasau, for House on Fire; and Patricia López Arnaiz, for The Flashes. Pilar Palomero’s film is one of the great absences. It has five nominations, including those of its two actors -Antonio de la Torre is the favorite for Supporting Actor-, and one for adapted script, but Pilar Palomero is left out of directing and film.