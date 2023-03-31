The agreement between the Ministry of Justice and judicial lawyers to put an end to more than two months of indefinite strike has closed a conflict that had been open for months, but has opened another. The unions have called an indefinite strike of three hours a day starting next April 17 for the 45,000 justice officials of the ministry headed by Pilar Llop, in which they demand a decent salary increase — “in line with that approved for lawyers” — and the paralysis of the Organic Law of Organizational Efficiency (LOEO), which, they say, imposes new working conditions without prior negotiation.

The first day of the strike will begin on Monday, April 17, with partial stoppages from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day indefinitely. For April 19, the officials are called for a day of general strike and a demonstration that will start from the Ministry of Justice. The call is seconded by the CSIF, STAJ, CCOO, UGT and CIG unions.

The representatives of the workers have announced the strike on Thursday night, after leaving a meeting with Justice in which, they say, they have verified the “zero will” of the ministry to present a salary increase offer to the 45,000 Justice officials “in recognition of the functions” they perform daily in the courts. In the background of the decision, is the agreement reached this Monday between the Government and the lawyers of the Administration of Justice, in which the Executive commits to salary increases of up to 450 euros per month.

This agreement put an end to the strike that the lawyers had been holding since January 24, and which has caused the suspension of more than 400,000 trials and hearings. Throughout the conflict, the judicial unions have opposed the ministry unilaterally negotiating with the lawyers, and have warned that if an agreement was reached that only benefited that body, the rest would mobilize to demand similar improvements. “The ministry itself has recognized that any upward change in the remuneration of a body, as has happened in the case of lawyers, has repercussions on the rest of the careers, bodies, categories… In this way, there must be a rise in the amounts received by the rest of the staff. The only thing missing is for the ministry to act accordingly,” the officials say in the statement released to announce the call for the strike.

In addition, the unions underline that the strike of the collective of lawyers has shown that the efficiency of the Justice “does not go through the courts of instance or the rest of the measures designed in the Organic Law of Organizational Efficiency, but by remunerating the functions that The staff of Justice really do it”.