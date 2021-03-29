The National government defined this Sunday what are the 45 “at risk” districts, belonging to 13 provinces, in which local authorities must take measures to limit circulation -and commercial activities- at night.

Most of the towns are from the province of Buenos Aires: Avellaneda, Berazategui, Campana, Cañuelas, Chivilcoy, Ensenada, Esteban Echeverría, Florencio Varela, General Alvarado, General San Martín, Hurlingham, José C. Paz, La Plata, Lanús, Malvinas Argentinas, Morón, Necochea, Olavarría, Pilar, Quilmes, San Fernando, San Isidro, San Miguel, San Vicente, Tigre, Trenque Lauquen, and Vicente López.

But there are also targeted areas of 12 other provinces: Mayor Luis J. Fontana (Chaco); Third Up (Córdoba); Goya (Corrientes); Colón (Entre Ríos); Luján de Cuyo (Mendoza); Montecarlo (Missions); San Juan capital (San Juan); Desired (Santa Cruz); Castellanos, Constitución, Rosario, San Lorenzo and San Martin (Santa Fe); Santiago del Estero capital (Santiago del Estero); San Miguel de Tucumán, Lules, Tafí Viejo and Yerba Buena (Tucumán).

All these departments have suffered, according to the data managed by the national government, the growth of the two parameters that are used to define the epidemiological situation: “reason” and “incidence”.

Therefore, “the local authorities to implement measures to reduce contacts, prioritizing the limitation of nocturnal circulation and maintaining compliance with current protocols “.

According to the official explanation, the reason is a variable that becomes worrisome when the quotient (result of dividing) between the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last 14 days and the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the previous 14 days, is greater than 1.20.

The incidence, on the other hand, when the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants, is higher than 150. The 45 districts that the Government classified as “risky” exceed both indicators.

In that sense, the national authorities recommend taking measures to the municipalities and local referents, because “night meetings in closed or open spaces, with little distance, increase the level of risk against COVID-19,” as they reported. In addition, they warned: “This situation can be aggravated by alcohol consumption because relax compliance of prevention recommendations “.

On the other hand, it was noted that the City of Buenos Aires, the City of Córdoba, the City of Corrientes and Posadas maintain the variable ratio stable, but with a high incidence and, being large cities, they should implement also intensive, localized and transitory measuress, taking into account the activities defined as high, medium and low risk.

All this was defined in the midst of a worrying increase in daily cases in the country, which several infectologists identify as “the second wave”, and the arrival of the new variants of the virus, of which have already been detected 45 cases: 28 of the United Kingdom variant (Buenos Aires, City of Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Tucumán) and 17 of the Manaos variant (City of Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Santiago del Estero).

These measures are thus added to the suspension of flights, the reinforcement of border control and the fulfillment of isolation by those who enter the country.

According to official sources, the Ministry of Security will provide cooperation to perform route controlss, access roads, public spaces and other strategic places, in order to help guarantee compliance with the measures, at the request of the governors and the governors.

Finally, the national government stressed the importance of continuing to carry out basic care measures, which are the distance of two meters, use a mask, maintain hand hygiene, carry out activities outdoors or in isolated environments, early consultation When faced with symptoms, avoid contact with other people and comply with isolation in the case of close contact in a case.

