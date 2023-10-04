The longest-running and deep-rooted initiative in Italy in the field of oral hygiene starts from the importance of spreading culture about this good practice also through the launch of a self-assessment test of oral health for information and educational purposes. Prevention in terms of oral hygiene is a habit that must be cultivated by children and at all ages: it is the central theme of the 43rd edition of Dental Prevention Month, the result of the collaboration between Andi, the National Association of Italian Dentists, and Mentadent, brand of the Unilever group.

The focus of this edition starts from a scenario analysis to understand the level of awareness regarding the topic of prevention among Italians. According to a recent research conducted by Ipsos for Mentadent – we read in a note – 7 out of 10 Italians say they are satisfied with their state of oral health, with important differences in the different age groups. In fact, from 35 to 65 years of age there is a decline in perceived satisfaction, which drops from 81% in the 18-34 age range to 72%, and then returns to 78% in the over 65s. The approach to oral hygiene is therefore different and changes in relation to needs and requirements that emerge with age.

To understand how the approach changes depending on age, it is important to understand which stimuli the different generations perceive most. As emerges from the research, for Generation Z and the youngest among the Millenials, the oral hygiene routine is associated primarily with the need for social recognition. Among very young people, the smile remains the first business card and, in addition to the usual routine, 12% brush their teeth carefully after eating foods that cause bad breath, 9% after smoking, 8% before meet your partner and 7% after doing sport. A certain ‘performance anxiety’ also emerges from the research, with 8% of very young people trying to maintain good habits also so as not to ‘disappoint’ the dentist during check-ups.

The perception of Italians aged 35 to 54, immersed in the role of parents, is different – continues the note. Aware in many cases of not having received adequate education in terms of oral hygiene as children, their greatest concern is to pass on good prevention habits to their children. Only among the over 55s does attention to personal care begin to grow again, together with the need to slow down the effects of the passage of time. A concern that determines, at least in part, a change in approach to oral hygiene: it increases the number of times you brush your teeth during the day and the number of products used. The common denominator between the different generations is the trust in the dentist who remains the undisputed point of reference.

However, in a country where attention to personal care is well consolidated – Italians want to stay young and long-lasting – the awareness that our teeth are not at all immune to the passage of time is much lower than one would expect . For only 4%, teeth are the part of the body that worries most in relation to aging, compared to widespread apprehension about the mind (33%), skin (29%), bones and joints (24%). Not only that, just 2 out of 10 Italians (21%) consider oral hygiene an important habit for staying young.

In this context, over 10 thousand Andi dentists will make themselves available in October to promote correct prevention, at all ages, within the ‘Dental Prevention Month’ initiative. A commitment that has grown over time and which this year also included the objective of helping Italians understand that it is possible to prolong the life of their teeth, protecting them from the effects of time that passes and keeping them young. For this reason, an important innovation has been introduced: the oral health self-assessment test ‘How old is your smile?’, an innovative and engaging tool that allows everyone to discover the ‘age’ of their teeth and which has the aim to increase awareness of the importance of going to the dentist regularly. By taking the test, you can obtain scientifically based feedback on your general state of oral health in just a few minutes by answering 10 simple questions, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of maintaining a correct oral hygiene routine and promoting a constant relationship. with your trusted dentist.

The objective of Prevention Month “is very clear: to support the oral health of the Italian population and motivate everyone to embrace the culture of home oral care with attention to a constant relationship with their dentist – says Carlo Ghirlanda, national president of Andi – Diffusion of our message passes through information which, especially in recent years, we have transferred both through traditional channels and, and in an even more engaging way, with social communication which has allowed us to enormously increase the population reached. This commitment is a challenge which requires new ideas and initiatives year after year capable of involving the patient and making him personally responsible: this includes the self-assessment test of general oral health, created by Andi on a scientific basis, which represents a new tool that anyone can use and repeat over time.”

The initiative “is a commitment and a challenge that we have been carrying out with Andi for over 40 years – declares Cristiano Gallotta, Head of Oral Care Europe at Unilever – a tradition that remains alive and valid thanks to the desire to innovate that distinguishes us. Because only through the implementation of new ideas and initiatives are we able to involve Italians over the decades, making them personally responsible. Ensuring that the culture of prevention is adopted by everyone, not in a superficial way, but as an integral part of everyday life , remains the main objective of the Month. To achieve it – in addition to the 10,000 Andi dentists – we wanted to offer Italians a new tool, digital and smart, to obtain scientifically based feedback on their state of oral health in just a few minutes, with the aim to educate and promote a constant relationship with the trusted dentist. A test that puts digital innovation at the service of correct information, helping to keep Italians’ attention high on good oral hygiene practices, at all ages”.

To keep your smile young, for Andi it is enough to follow the decalogue of good habits: 1) Brush your teeth at least 2 times a day, preferably 3 (remembering to change your toothbrush every 3 months); 2) Use fluoride toothpaste and don’t forget to floss; 3) Brush your teeth properly. If you have any doubts about what to do, don’t hesitate to ask your dentist; 4) Do not neglect any alterations in the morphology and color of the teeth; 5) Never underestimate gum bleeding, even if occasional; 6) Avoid sugary and carbonated drinks as much as possible; 7) Periodically check for the presence of bacterial plaque or signs of wear by simply passing your tongue over the surface of your teeth. If it is not smooth, it is better to have it checked by the dentist; 8) Look carefully at your teeth: if they appear short or worn, it is important to contact the dentist for a check-up; 9) Check the mobility of the teeth: if one or more teeth seem to ‘move’, it is best not to wait to go to the dentist; 10) Never let more than 1 year pass between visits to the dentist and another.