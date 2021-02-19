“Health is ministry, health is ministry“, the workers of the sanitary portfolio chanted to receive again, on December 12, 2019, Ginés González García. That ovation materialized the expectations for his return, which were later diluted by the wear and tear that the coronavirus pandemic caused to his management and by the succession of scandals that forced his resignation.

On this occasion González García led the health portfolio for 437 days until President Alberto Fernández decided to ask him to resign after the controversy over the “VIP Vaccination” of the Ministry of Health, which secretly facilitated that officials of the ruling party have access to the limited medication against Covid-19.

“The Minister of Health obviously has to be Ginés”, This is how Fernández presented it days before assuming the head of the Casa Rosada. And he stressed that the surgeon is the one who “knows best what happens in Argentine health.”

“Thank you Ginés, I know that I will put you in a mess again, but I know that you have enormous will to cope,” completed the then president-elect.

Those compliments took a backseat to the repeated unforced errors of González García, who was extremely exposed by the enormous difficulties that the coronavirus installed.

“I am more afraid of dengue”

The first major setback occurred on January 22, when the coronavirus was not yet pandemic and seemed like a distant disease that hit only China. That day, the brand new minister rushed in and assured that “there was no chance” of the virus reaching Argentina.

He also said that it was “unnecessary so much fear” for the coronavirus and until he had itmore fear of dengue “. In March he said that it was more useful to buy repellent than alcohol gel.

However, on March 3, the first case was detected in the country and at the same time a strict quarantine was decreed.

At that time, the President came out to defend him: “He is the best minister that Argentina can have, he is the man who knows the most about public health. He committed the sin of honesty, he said what was happening. The experts told us that the virus was it dies at 24 degrees and that the possibility of it arriving with 30 degrees was almost nil. I do not change Ginés or crazy“.

Vaccines as in “the first world”

The misguided phrases of González García at times overshadowed the intense official efforts to cover the shortcomings of the health system and try to guarantee care for the most critical patients: a fundamental step was the purchase of respirators.

And those conflicts were aggravated with the first steps to access the long-awaited vaccine against the coronavirus. At the beginning of August, González García celebrated that the mAbxience laboratory would use its facilities in Argentina to produce the vaccine developed by Oxford and marketed by AstraZeneca.

“We will have the vaccine ahead of time and available as in the first world “He affirmed, but his words again found contradictions with the events that occurred, because then Argentina fully bet on the medication that the Russian center Gamaleya prepared.

The head of the health portfolio came to star in an interdict with the President, because while he calculated that the mass vaccination would begin at the beginning of January, Alberto Fernández promised that the official plan would begin before the end of the year.

Even González García had to go out to give explanations for some of his work team’s efforts, such as that of the secret trip made by the Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, to Russia to access information on the vaccine.

The legalization of abortion

In the midst of the onslaught of the pandemic, González García played a fundamental role in promoting the project with which the Congress of the Nation later approved the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy (IVE).

The legalization of abortion until the 14th week of gestation became one of the greatest achievements of the Alberto Fernández government and ended a 99-year-old legislation that punished women who aborted with four years in prison and allowed only the interruption of pregnancies in cases of rape or danger of life for the pregnant person.

VIP vaccination

And the great scandal that ended up sealing his fate was that of the VIP vaccination, which the journalist Horacio Verbitsky was in charge of advancing when he reported, in radio statements, that the Minister of Health managed access to medication.

That revelation was just a first approach about the system that worked in the health portfolio and that facilitated the vaccination of several referents of the ruling party.

González García was trapped by his misleading prognoses, including by the one with whom he denied that his management would have the same end as that of Graciela Ocaña, who left the Ministry of Health in the midst of Flu A.

“In no way I think it will happen,” he said during an extensive interview he had with Clarion, in March, when the coronavirus was not yet a pandemic.

