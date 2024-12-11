The decree that requires giving 42 personal details when registering at a hotel or renting a car overestimates capacity of the administration and companies to manage information… and to protect it.

And it overvalues ​​the citizens themselves who have to provide that data: Nobody has 42 pieces of information about themselves. And if you have them, you don’t know them (nor do you want to know them). Thank goodness they don’t require DNA. The first effect of this decree is that our ego expands a little more: 42 data! The second effect is that we are relevant to the government. Our movements matter!

This demand for data is free: for now we do not have to pay because they suck our information, but it is a way for this or another government to automatically extract a few euros from us at any time: just like passing the ITV, renewing the license, etc. The infallible rule is: whatever the government does sooner or later you will pay for.

The computer application already hit the ground running on the first day. And the janitors, too. The government maintains that Royal Decree 933/2021 is to increase security, so those gigabytes of data go to the police, and must be kept for three months. Of course there are fines: no decree could prosper without a good helping of sanctions. Minor fines, from 100 to 600 euros. And serious ones, up to €30,000.

The computer application already hit the ground running on the first day. And the janitors, too

Now The fever of large corporations to open data centers in Spain is understood: in those data centers Everyone who moves will be archived, their 42 extra data – apart from what the countless administrations already have – will spend the winter very warm. It also has a patriotic component, since everyone being together, each with their 42 new pieces of information, will increase cohesion. The friction of the bits makes the love.

Another consequence of the decree is that so many floors will not be needed. Our statistician double (which is our authentic self) will live in the data centers. This is how the housing problem is solved: according to the government’s magical thinking, which is statistical, we will all be included in the official memory. The bodies are the least important thing because the Treasury charges from the data. It’s all accounting notes on a machine, so the meaty part doesn’t matter.

It will also be necessary to see if these 42 items are going to be combined with those of the health system, which is divided into 17 incompatible autonomous entities and the various mufaces, mutual societies, etc., private ones, etc.

Thus, the government once again anticipates the European Union and surrounding countries and achieves greater control of the population, who will feel much more watched and protected. It is true that some fringes need to be polished. For example, we would have to know which police force will handle that data: the patriotic one, the successor to the command of that Villarejo and his crony commissioners, the one with the guards who paper their apartment with millions, the various regional ones, etc. And whether the organizations more or less likely to forward them, filter them, etc. will have access to this 42-item kit. One of these data refers to what relationship exists between travelersif they are family, friendship, etc. Security can border on gossip.

If cybercriminals access these data mines that contain everyone’s entire life, who will pay the ransom? The government, the hotels, the citizens themselves, the European Union?

At the moment the government will not charge the traveler for removing their data, which means that The government itself knows their value. How do we know you’re not going to sell them to Google, Facebook/Meta, etc? Trust, according to the CIS (which we don’t trust either) is below zero.

The minimum would be for the government to pay citizens for donating the data (which is today’s gold, according to experts). Because of the data and the time wasted giving it. What could happen is that someone files a lawsuit and that over time the government, which would be different or the same, would have to return the fines, such as those from confinement or those from Madrid regarding car emissions.

The State needs to generate bureaucracy because bureaucracy justifies the State. But, What would all those people do?