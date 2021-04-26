Those hands are blessed. They are the hands that helped San Lorenzo to win the 2014 Copa Libertadores, the only one in its history, which came after so much waiting and anxiety. Almost seven years passed and the man who stood under the three poles of the Monumental arches was intact. And more current than ever. Sebastián Torrico is angered, which was reborn and was once again a figure in a classic against River.

Torrico already knew what it was like to stand out at the Monumental. On December 8, 2019, while River fans were preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of 12/9 (the day Marcelo Gallardo’s team won the final of the Copa Libertadores against Boca in Madrid, in 2018), Torrico he flew from stick to stick to drown out the shouts “Millionaires.” What’s more, he saved Rafael Borré a penalty that night and another shot from 12 steps by Juan Fernando Quintero hit the post.

Borré was once again a victim of Torrico on Sunday night at the Monumental. The archer took out two heads up in the first half. But they were not the most difficult for the man who turned 21 on February 22. “The most difficult was De La Cruz’s, in the second half, because he is facing the goal and with the ball hitting him to define,” said the Mendoza, who also put his body to that ball. And he took another shot from the Uruguayan, throwing himself on his right. As the saying goes, old are the rags.

Torrico had a great return to restore tranquility to San Lorenzo.

Torrico also saw closely how the River players defined close to him and did not hit the goal. Many shots and some heads were deflected. Another, by Federico Girotti, hit the crossbar. River’s kid was able to beat him a while before that play, to put the 1-2 and give suspense to the classic, it is true. But he could do it just when Torrico was beaten on the floor after slapping the ball that almost went against Donatti, who threw himself to the ground to try to cut the cross that was going to Girotti.

“We had a very good first half and the start of the second was similar to the first half. We were able to finalize and then manage the match, “said Torrico when analyzing the victory of San Lorenzo. And he added: “This victory helps us to recover our spirits. The team was up and on Wednesday the game we lost against Huachipato for the Copa Sudamericana hurt us. None came out, but hey, today (on Sunday) we won as a visitor and in the Cup we will have to make ourselves strong in that condition to come back ”.

If Torrico knows of comebacks and rebirths. He returned to save on Wednesday against Huachipato after a long time. He was standing for five months due to a dislocation in his right shoulder. And before, in the time of Mariano Soso as DT, he had lost the arm wrestling with Fernando Monetti.

How did the Condor support itself? He explained it himself: “I took care of myself all my life and always trained. I have had to overcome 2020 with the pandemic and later an injury, but I always bet on work, to have perseverance and to be in a good head for when I had to play ”. And boy did he show it at the Monumental