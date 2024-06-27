The history of Greenpeace in Spain begins strongly in 1978, with democracy recently inaugurated, with our bodies between the harpoon and the whale. The Rainbow Warrior, the organization’s flagship, was held for five months by the Spanish Navy until she managed to escape. In 1982, the first moratorium on whaling was achieved.

The next impulse, in 1983, still remains in the retina of all those people who saw on their televisions the images of our boats jumping into the air due to the drums of radioactive waste that were thrown into the sea in the Atlantic trench. Months later, a moratorium on radioactive discharges into the sea was achieved.

It was in May 1984, in the Villanueva Pavilion of the Botanical Garden of Madrid, when the founding of the Spanish section of Greenpeace was announced, thanks to the environmental activist Remi Parmentier (member of the International Council of Greenpeace), the marine biologist Xavier Pastor, the journalist Benigno Varillas and the writer Manuel Rivas.

In those years, the environmental situation in our country was not very promising. Given the strength of the antinuclear movement, the atomic industry distributed stickers in schools with the slogan Nuclear today, solar tomorrow. He began to talk about the future of renewable energies, but, they said, it was a “utopia.” Free discharge of waste and industrial water was the norm. Waste management did not exist. The inertia of post-war forestry policies destroyed species and spaces, and the environmental movement still denounced the use of poison in hunting reserves against the so-called “vermin”. The environmentalists had to take to the mountains to stop the machines that felled oaks and cork oaks to plant eucalyptus trees, places where the black vulture or the imperial eagle bred and the Iberian lynx still survived.

Many things have changed since 1984. From the advances of the Montreal Protocol to protect the ozone layer or the historic milestone that was the 1992 Earth Summit, today a multitude of international conventions and laws try to confront the enormous challenges that still lie ahead.

And throughout this history, Greenpeace has been an important actor within the enormous diversity of social movements (other environmental groups, unions, consumers, peasant movements, feminists, etc.) with which we have shared many of these struggles and with which Today we continue to weave networks and imagine a better future.

Time has proven us right. The closures in 2006 of Zorita and in 2017 of Garoña brought tears to our eyes; Today we have a calendar for closing the nuclear plants.

It also happened when the chimneys of Pasaia, Meirama or Carboneras were demolished: 30 years of struggle so that coal plants, climate change factories in Spain, belonged to the past and a just transition was promoted. Renewable energies already have a predominant role in the energy mix. Self-consumption and energy communities, despite the obstacles, are multiplying. The ozone layer hole has been reduced, anti-personnel mines and cluster bombs have been banned, and the vast majority of economic sectors are challenged when calculating their carbon footprint and environmental impacts. We are talking about a Global Treaty on the Oceans and another on plastics. Eight out of ten people think that States’ commitments to climate change should be strengthened. And the circular economy, sustainable mobility, the consumption of second-hand products, the culture of sharing are making their way… In these years we are reaping the fruits of the work of many decades, and sowing what types of economies, what types of democracy, what a revaluation of the countryside, what a world we want and need.

There are new, more systemic challenges: the surpassing of six of the nine planetary boundaries is putting humanity in jeopardy; the injustices of capitalism, colonialism and war are becoming more acute; those who hold power and wealth are resisting the loss of their privileges. And a warning: a wave of obscene denialism and irresponsible delay is sweeping through Europe and other Western countries, which describe issues such as the population’s access to education and drinking water, the fight against hunger and poverty, gender equality and the defence of nature as part of the “progressive agenda”. A new European political cycle that puts at risk the efforts of decades of multilateralism that have tried, even timidly, to question the worst effects of globalisation, to incorporate ideas such as climate justice and the need to increase ambition in order not to exceed the totemic figure of 1.5 ºC of average temperature to which we committed ourselves as humanity in the Paris Agreement. And these new leaders, politicians and businessmen, are made of the same stuff as those who criticize advances in women’s rights, demonize the immigrant population or demand that any animal that comes within range be declared a game species. We cannot let our guard down.

With the support of more than 155,000 members, in the year of our 40th anniversary, we continue to be fueled by the same emotion and the same rebellion, the same strength and the same passion for the planet that those men and women who started the spark had. of Greenpeace in the 70s, launching to stop nuclear tests in the Amchitka archipelago. We have not been silent for 40 years. We have been present in the great ecosocial struggles of these four decades. And what we have left. With our sights set on a model beyond economic growth and with guarantees for the well-being of all today, and for future generations tomorrow. Together with an inclusive, diverse and intersectional movement we will build an alternative, green, just and peaceful future. They will never silence us. Not with bombs or arbitrary arrests, not with fines or closing our offices. We are tireless.

Eva Saldana She is executive director of Greenpeace Spain.

