by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton-Ferrari, the marriage is sanctioned

The bomb has exploded, and the effects will be felt for years. Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari it's a sensational shot for everyone, regardless of what you think about it on a sporting level. From the point of view of marketingthe driver with the most titles and the team with the most history get married: a marriage which, pending the results, will be an economic and image success.

There is also another security. Hamilton's arrival in Ferrari will be special because a 40-year-old will be behind the wheel of the Ferrari, something that hasn't happened since 25 September 1982, when Mario Andretti raced in the 126C2 at the Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas.

40 year olds in Ferrari

In the history of Ferrari, only seven other drivers have raced in their forties. The eldest was Piero Taruffi, who raced at Monte-Carlo in the 555 on 22 May 1955 at the age of 48 years, seven months and 24 days. Only four more than Nino Flour, splendid third at Spa-Francorchamps two weeks later. In third place in this special ranking is Juan Manuel Fangio (45 years, two months and 22 days in Monza in 1956), followed by Luigi Villoresi (44 years, four months and 11 days in Monza in 1953), Raymond Sommer (43 years, nine months and 18 days in Bremgarten in 1950), Andretti himself and Dorino Serafini (41 years, one month and 23 days in Monza in 1950). Different, however, were the cases of Franco Comotti, Rudolf Schoeller, Chico Landi, Reg Parnell, Peter Hirt, Rudi Fischer and Louis Rosier, who indeed drove a Ferrari after their 40th anniversary, but did so for client teams.

Hamilton could finally become the fourth driver in the history of Ferrari to win a grand prix after the age of 40: before him, Farina (Nürburgring 1953 at 46 years, nine months and 18 days), Taruffi (Bremgarten 1952 at 45 years, seven months and 20 days) and Fangio (Monza 1956 at 45 years, two months and 22 days). It would be another step in history, after the one made official on February 1st.