In 1983, Don Bluth surprised the world with the debut in the arcades of Dragon’s Lair, iconic franchise that has managed to position itself in the entertainment industry for several decades and which has been very well received by its followers. To commemorate its anniversary, in this installment we will review some of its most outstanding curiosities.

Disney-like talent: The co-creator and in charge of making the animations, Don Bluthhad previously recorded the films All Dogs Go To HeavenAn American Tail, The Land Before Time and The Secret of Nimh, being at the time an enthusiast who competed directly with the talent of the house of Mickey Mouse.

Shoestring budget: Its creators only had liquidity of more than a million dollars and only a team of thirteen people was in charge of carrying out 50,000 drawings for all the animations of the characters present in the title.

Hollywood diva, the inspiration: The Princess Daphne was conceived taking as reference the content of a famous adult magazine, but especially, in the aspect of the famous marilyn monroe.

Stereo sound: The listening experience in the arcade version was very pleasant in its debut and it was due to the fact that the audios were recorded in format monaural but the frequencies alternated to generate a greater immersion.

The laser disc experiment: The sublime animations by Dirk the Daring throughout their adventure, they were recorded on a compact disc so that players could have a smoother gameplay experience.

Pioneer in quick time events: For the new generations, it has been very common to press a certain sequence of buttons in sagas such as god of war, Uncharted or the most recent final fantasy 16. Dragon’s Lair was the first to incorporate it and to generate a mechanic ahead of its time.

Sales success: During the year of its release, it was the best-selling video game, breaking the barrier of $48 million dollarsin addition to being a propellant to detonate the arcade market at that time.

Attention hackers: In the version for computers Frienda message was included to raise awareness among cybercrime lovers, arguing that such illegal practices could have a negative impact on future developments.

Canceled versions: The Apple IIGS personal computer did not receive Dragon’s Lair and Dragon’s Lair: Escape from Singe’s Castlewhile Sega Genesis also did not welcome Dragon’s Lair: The Adventure Continues.

From the castle to space: Derived from the success he had Dragon’s LairDon Bluth decided to venture into the market with Space Acea space story that took both the benefits and shortcomings of its predecessor.

the saga Dragon’s Lair It has been a benchmark in the world of video games and the film adaptation is still pending. Netflix announced in 2020, confirming the actor’s participation ryan reynolds. It will be interesting if the production house maintains the essence of this intellectual property or if it changes course like when it stumbled upon resident Evil.