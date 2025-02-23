Seville has a special colorand proof of this are the contrasts of tones that create the blue, brown and yellow of their architecture with the green and gray of the Great forests that form their territory. Although the city itself is a real wonder, we must not forget the natural peoples and enclaves of the province.

Leaving aside the undoubted beauty from Carmona, Sanlúcar la Mayor or Écija, there are other smaller municipalities that are the home of Hiking routes Perfect for adventure lovers, big waterfalls, walks between lush trees and much more.

THE LOB

Wolf Salto, Seville. Seville hiking

We travel to THE CASTLE OF THE GUARDSa small Sevillian town of just over 1,500 inhabitants that hosts in its territory the waters of the Guadiamar River. In this natural enclave, the routes near the shore, between steep rocks or by simple pathsthey are the protagonists and the perfect destination to baffle.

There we find him Wolf Salto, a waterfall about 40 meters high that rises imposing on a large natural pool surrounded by High stone walls that mimic the image of a throat. In addition, there are the remains of an old mill that you can describe on a family route.

THE ROUTE OF THE LOB

Wolf Salto Route. Seville hiking

This route has its beginning in The smoothnessin the municipality of El Castillo de las Guardas. To start, we will cross the road and access the River bank Thanks to one of the openings we find in the chitamiedos. From this moment we will begin to walk between precious landscapes that leave speechless.

The path Serpente between water pools, rapids that break against the rocks and reeds that decorate the riverbank. Being a circular route of just over 8 kilometers in totalIt is ideal to do with the smallest of the house that will be lit of the natural green carpet through which it walks.

Wolf Salto waterfall. Seville hiking

Following the way We will get to the waterfallwhere the channel becomes somewhat more rocky. It is not difficult, so we will pass on the rocks to discover the Poza that has been created at the bottom of the throat Thanks to the force of the waterfalls. The beauty of this place deserves to be enjoyed for a few minutes.

Once After the visityou can return to the beginning of the route through the same place for which you have come, and if you want to change the views, you can cross the river to return along the same path but in parallel. Although this enclave is more beautiful in autumn with the leaves falling from the trees, it is worth visitingor at any time of the year.

