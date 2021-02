Aerial image of the Castarreño hill, in Olmillos de Sasamón (Burgos), which was surrounded by Augusto. RomanArmy.eu

Almost two centuries had passed since the first soldiers of Rome landed in Hispania and, nevertheless, the Cantabrian and Asturian tribes continued to resist their conquest. So Augustus decided to accumulate soldiers to finally crush them. According to the study Roman castratation in the Northern Hispanic Plateau: new evidence of military enclosures, the…