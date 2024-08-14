GfK has made available the sales rankings of the United Kingdom for video games (in physical format). Specifically, we can see the Top 40 of the last weekwhich shows that things haven’t changed that much.
In the top positions we find once again Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which after years continues to sell, followed by the usual EA Sports FC 24. The third position is a sort of “surprise”, as it is occupied by Mortal Kombat 1 which rose from 14th position.
The Top 40 Best-Selling Games in the UK
Let’s see the full top 40 rankings in the UK
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 24
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- WWE 2K24
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Cities Skylines II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Mario Party Superstars
- Pokémon Violet
- Wreckfest
- Transformers Battlegrounds
- Elden Ring
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Crew Motorist
- Lego City Undercover
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Mafia Trilogy
It’s not a busy period for releases, so for now there are no new releases that could change the sales balance. We’ll see how things go in the coming weeks, especially with the arrival of Star Wars Outlaws.
#bestselling #games #week #arent #exciting
Leave a Reply