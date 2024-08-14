GfK has made available the sales rankings of the United Kingdom for video games (in physical format). Specifically, we can see the Top 40 of the last weekwhich shows that things haven’t changed that much.

In the top positions we find once again Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which after years continues to sell, followed by the usual EA Sports FC 24. The third position is a sort of “surprise”, as it is occupied by Mortal Kombat 1 which rose from 14th position.