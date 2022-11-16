By many considered the best in the world (and in history), Leo Messi He has always had a thorn in his head: succeeding with his beloved Argentina. Although the star from Rosario won last year the America Cup and this the Conmebol-UEFA Champions Cup (the Finalissima), his true objective has always been to conquer the world Cup.
The Argentine star has had 4 occasions to win the coveted trophy before the fifth, which will be in Qatar soon. Let’s review the four World Cups that Messi has played with Argentina before what may be his last participation:
At just 19 years old, Leo was summoned by José Néstor Pekerman for the World Cup event played in Germany. Messi played in 3 games (started in 1) and scored a goal in the Argentine tour that ended with the defeat against the host in the quarterfinals.
He already crack the FC Barcelona He played a World Cup match for the first time as captain of the Argentine team. In total, Leo played 5 games (all as a starter) until Argentina’s elimination, again in the quarterfinals and also against Germany. This was his worst World Cup in terms of goalscoring record, since he failed to concede any goals.
In Brazil Leo Messi lived possibly one of the hardest moments of his career. The man from Rosario played 7 games (7 as a starter and 4 as captain) and scored nothing more and nothing less than 4 goals. He failed, however, to score in the 1-0 defeat against the German team (Argentina’s true bête noire) in the World Cup final.
Despite everything, Messi was awarded the Ballon d’Or awarded to the best player of the tournament.
Undisputed starter and captain in the 4 matches he played in the last World Cup, Messi saw how the Argentine adventure ended with the defeat in the round of 16 against the future champion, Francethe worst participation of Argentina in the World Cups since the Korea/Japan World Cup 2002.
Leo scored a single goal in the World Cup.
With 19 matches played in the World Cups, 17 of them as a starter and 12 as captain, Leo Messi will seek to increase his goal average (currently 0.32) and finally win the long-awaited World Cup.
