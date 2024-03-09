Although many of the measures are only bills that have not yet come into force, and in some cases, a debate has even been generated with the federal government, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Arizona have proposed changes that would authorize harsher penalties against those who cross the border illegally.

Texas and the SB4 immigration law

The Lone Star State proposed a law known as SB4 through which State police authorized to arrest people suspected of crossing the border between Texas and Mexico illegally. Thus, those who are caught or accused could receive anything from fines to jail. It also allows authorities to deport migrants to Mexico without a trial.

Florida and the law SB1718

The state of Florida has a current law known as SB1718, considered among the toughest in the United States against undocumented immigrants. This regulation was promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis, who has also spoken of mass deportations and even ending the right to citizenship by birth.

In the state, a series of punishments both for the undocumented and for those who employ them or transport them. In the latter case, a person could be subject to up to 30 years in prison and a fine of US$10,000. On the other hand, it is mandatory for medical services to record the immigration status of all patients. Additionally, illegal immigrants do not have the right to obtain a driver's license and invalidate those issued by other states.

Georgia has a bill against undocumented immigrants

Georgia House Republicans are backing a bill that would require all police departments to identify undocumented immigrants to arrest and deport them.

The law also proposes establishing new requirements for prison officials to verify whether a person entered the United States illegally. Another measure will involve charging police officers who do not verify the immigration status of detainees with a misdemeanor. Additionally, state funding would be denied to prisons that do not cooperate with anti-immigrant policies.

The police will have to find out the immigration status of the detainees. Photo:iStock

Arizona and its anti-immigrant bill

With the intention of stopping illegal crossings and the presence of undocumented immigrants in the stateArizona proposed a law that would allow the fate of undocumented immigrants to be judged and decided without the intervention of federal authority, this under law SB1231 or Arizona Invasion Act.

The legislation would establish illegal border crossing as a state crime. If the person is arrested for the first time, it will be classified as a misdemeanor; if they are a repeat offender, they will be charged with a serious crime for which they could face years in prison. And not only that, they seek to establish immunity for state and local agencies from possible civil lawsuits for acts committed in the application of the new law. However, the state governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs, vetoed the bill.