Given the difficulty that it represents lose weight in a healthy way For many people who fail to reach their goal, a group of experts from Harvard University shared four effective tricks to reduce body weight and keep it off.

Between the variety of foods that represent an ineffable pleasure and the constant advertisements that awaken the appetite, losing weight becomes a difficult challenge to address for many people, and experts understand this situation more than anyone. In turn, Different metabolisms make the process even more complicated for certain people..

Fortunately, specialists have some simple tricks to achieve healthy weight loss, and a study recently published by Harvard experts addresses this problem. According to the report, The following four tricks will help you lose weight and keep it off.:

Don’t diet, improve your diet: the first tip is not to focus your diet solely on weight loss, but on general health, with a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and healthy fats.

Exercise regularly: Increasing your level of physical activity can help you achieve your goal of losing weight and keeping it off, by doing both aerobic exercises and weight lifting and calisthenics.

Try different strategies: Different diets can work for different people, and finding the right diet requires trial and error.

Persevere: Even if the strategy used does not show results quickly, perseverance is key to achieving the long-term goal, without giving up.

To lose weight in a healthy way, it is important to do physical activity and maintain a balanced diet.

Expert advice on losing weight and keeping it off

In the report published by Harvard, Dr. Meir Stampfer, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, explains the importance of maintaining a balanced diet.Eating fats does not make you fat. There are good studies that show that Eating healthy fats helps people control their weight better than diets that exclude them.“, he says.

Likewise, Stampfer He emphasized physical exercise as an essential point for losing weight in a healthy way“Not only can muscle building increase the body’s metabolic rate, but it also provides its own health benefits that are often not appreciated as much as those associated with aerobic activity,” he said of weightlifting and calisthenics.