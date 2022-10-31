The 4 Tigres UANL players whose contract will expire soon

Since the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the UANL Tigres, the first objective has been to have the cats in the top positions of the Liga MX and although they have not achieved a championship since the one achieved against León in 2019, the ‘Piojo’ has led the auriazules to 2 semifinals and 1 quarterfinal. Results far from what this team had us used to last decade.
However, Herrera ran into an ‘old’ team as he mentioned a few weeks ago, which is expected to suffer significant casualties in the coming weeks due to the fact that several players’ contracts expire at the end of the year.
The youth squad Atlista arrived at Tigres in that distant 2010 as part of the new era led by Miguel Ángel Garza, engineer Alejandro Rodríguez and Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. Ayala was a benchmark during the past decade and won multiple titles with the felines, however, the years did not pass in vain and with the arrival of central defenders such as the Brazilian Samir Caetano and the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky, and having Diego Reyes and Eduardo Tercero, the 35-year-old defender has had to settle for being the fifth option on the ‘Piojo’ list, his contract ends this year and although there are rumors that the board would be offering the Mexican one more year, everything is in the hands of the center of whether he is going to look for minutes in another team in the twilight of his career or if he stays in Tigres knowing that his opportunities are very few.
Like his Mexican compatriot, the winger has been fixing his situation with Bravos FC for a few days, after the versatile player was informed that he was no longer in the plans for the next tournament. Rodríguez was key in the last five years in the feline entity, however, between injuries and game losses, the 31-year-old defender will have to find another team where he can continue his career.
He arrived 3 years ago to the royal squad with the aim of complying with the minor rule at that time still under the command of Ferretti, and although he started having great performances, little by little the Brazilian was erasing him from the team until he had no participation, And none of that changed with Herrera, the now 25-year-old player is not part of the Auriazules’ plans, so he will be free to look for a team for the next tournament, since he will no longer wear the feline shirt.
The Mexican winger arrived 2 years ago as a free agent after the disaffiliation of the now-defunct Veracruz team, like Venegas, ‘Rayful’ had a couple of good performances under Ferretti’s command and this tournament began as a starter in the draws Herrera’s main players, however from one moment to another he was removed from the starting 11 having only minutes of change, his contract ends in mid-2023, but because he is still a young element since he is only 22 years old, it looks like will enter the projects for the future in the feline entity.
The end of an era is coming, and the feline fans must get used to the idea that they will no longer see the faces of the players who accompanied them for so many years and reaped various successes during their stay in Tigres.
