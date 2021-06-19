Once the departure from Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid, the fan opens over the possible destinations of the Sevillian. There are many options, but there are also some teams to which it is impossible arrives. Which are? We show them here in 90min:
Sergio Ramos took his first steps at the football level at Sevilla. Although he was barely 19 years old when he arrived at Real Madrid, he first went through the Seville team. A team to which he has always publicly shown his affection all these years. For this reason, it is impossible that he could end up in Betis, an eternal Sevilla rival and where the fans do not exactly hold him much appreciation.
It doesn’t seem like Ramos is a beloved player around Anfield Road. His controversy with Salah in the 2018 Champions League final (3-1), in which he injured the Egyptian in the shoulder in the first half, would be the cause of this. “I wouldn’t have invited Ramos to dinner after that final. I didn’t like what he did,” Klopp said in the preview of this year’s tie between the two. Liverpool today sounds like ‘Comanche’ territory for the Spanish.
No, definitely not. Atlético de Madrid is another of those teams where Sergio Ramos has no place. During these more than three decades he has been one of the most successful players with the mattresses in front, and one of his nightmares. The two goals in the finals of La Undécima, and especially in La Décima, completely close the doors of the Wanda Metropolitano.
“Go to Barcelona? No, a resounding no like the Bernabéu when I grew up.” Those were the words of Sergio Ramos himself at his farewell press conference. The center-back is a living history of Real Madrid, surely the best defender in its history. It does not cross his mind or him (or anyone) to see him with the Barça shirt from next season. He is, along with Messi, the footballer who has played the most Classics in history. He will not dispute more.
