With practically half of the season already played out, the teams can already define the objectives for which they are going to fight at the end of the course. Every year there are surprises and disappointments and in this campaign they could not be missing.
Most of the teams that are giving great performance hardly need signings in this market, but those that are having problems in the results should consider incorporating some players to recover their level.
After the last bad results, especially in the Super Cup final against FC Barcelona, the whites show a clear lack of troops in key positions such as both full-backs and in the striker position. Mendy and Carvajal aren’t doing well and Benzema doesn’t have the physique to play every minute, so Real Madrid should bring reinforcements.
The Blues made big investments this summer and they haven’t panned out. It is necessary for the team to stop wasting money and succeed in future incorporations that allow it to compete again for everything. In this market they have the opportunity to sign reinforcements, especially for a defense weakened after the departure of important players.
The reds are facing one of the worst seasons of the Klopp era and although the performance is due more to a bad run and tactical errors, Liverpool should make some key signings in some positions. The defense is not at its best level and it is time to consider a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, or at least a rival to compete for the position. The midfield would also be important to reinforce, especially given the aging of some of their key players.
Sevilla is undoubtedly one of the most disappointing teams this season. The Andalusian team has gone from being a Champions League club to finding itself in relegation places, all due to disastrous sports planning this summer. The people of Seville urgently need a central defender, a creative midfielder and a center forward, although they don’t have much room for manoeuvre.
