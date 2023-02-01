Instead of buying the Vitacilin factory, let them buy the medicine for children with cancer. Florestan.

At this stage, President López Obrador is more outbursts than calm. He leaves with the first version, without checking, reacts and then virigua, in which he drags his parishioners who quote him with little grace and less effectiveness. This happens with worrying frequency in the morning, like yesterday when, ignoring, and that the presidents knew everything, that Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas had not attended the launch of the new platform Colectivo por México, on Monday, declared his political Adversary, with all that this implies for him that makes this adjective synonymous with enemy.

Y we are talking about a man without whom López Obrador would not exist, in whose light he grew and always said to venerate until yesterday morning, when answering a question. She didn’t ask for confirmation, she didn’t ask if it was true, she didn’t know, she didn’t care: first shoot (or kill) and then find out, sentence of Pancho Villa that partly portrayed his personality and the moment the country was living.

– Do you consider Cárdenas an adversary for being part of that group? the reporter asked.

“In politics, yes,” he shot without further ado. Yes, if he takes such a stand. (…) But we are living in a moment of definitions and this width is very narrow, there is nowhere to go. It is being with the people or with the oligarchy, there is no more. There is no right middle sentenced.

And immediately came the daily echo of Claudia Sheinbaum: I agree (with the president, every day he agrees). There are moments of political definition and you decide where you want to be and in this definition, with all due respect to the engineer, since he makes that decision of where he wants to be.

At noon, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas distanced himself from that platform and left the president, and Sheinbaum viriguing, after having fired.

It is the revolution of consciences in the stellar times of the 4-T: first shoot and then find out.

remnants

1. BACK.- Yesterday the plenary session gave him another setback with the call nahle lawand eight of the eleven ministers voted against him, only three in favour, including two of his own: the rapporteur, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, Juan Luis González Alcántara and Yasmín Esquivel. Not even Loretta Ortiz. More tomorrow;

2. IRRUPTION.- Alejandro Moreno burst uninvited into the plenary session of the senators of the PRI and Miguel Osorio suspended it and reiterated his rejection of the president of the PRI and his project to continue leading the party and that he will leave in August; Y

3. ROUTE.- Aeroméxico announced in full degradation of authority aeronauticsa new route AIFA-Houston. The Secretary Jorge Nuno said he got clearance from the departments of Transportation and State and FAA to inaugurate that unique route. and what rIt will recover category One in April at the latest, after almost two years of reduction.

See you tomorrow, but in private.