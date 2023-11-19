In recent times, thanks to the influence of social networks, different conspiracy theories have emerged about the cartoons that we have seen in our childhood. Some are creepier than others.

Although we cannot confirm that these assumptions are completely true, with a little imagination we can realize that some situations do not sound so crazy and that they could even change our perspective on what we saw in our childhood. For this reason, here we bring you the four most terrifying theories of the best-known cartoons.

In ‘Supercampeones’, why does the ball spin so many times in the air?

‘Supercampeones’ is a legendary series that marked an entire generation, especially children and adolescents. As they grew up, they followed the football exploits of the group led by the famous Oliver Atom, which culminated in the epic World Cup final.

In the universe of this cartoon, one of the most talked about theories revolves around why the soccer field seems to have no end and the exaggerated spin of the ball when taking a shot. It is said that the entire series is actually a dream of the protagonist Oliver Atom, which begins with the accident he suffers as a child, as shown in the first chapter. This incident leaves him in a coma and without legs in a hospital. The supposed alternative ending, never aired, would reveal the moment in which Oliver wakes up.

Winnie the Pooh and mental disorders

There is another fascinating theory about ‘Winnie the Pooh’ on social media. Each character is believed to symbolize a mental disorder. The yellow bear, the protagonist and addicted to honey, would have a dietary alteration; Tigger would suffer from ADHD; the tender little pig would suffer from anxiety; the donkey Igor would suffer from depression and the boy Christopher Robin would suffer from schizophrenia.

The striking thing is that this is one of the few confirmed theories, since the Canadian Medical Association Journal revealed a study in which it is mentioned that said cartoon was created in order to help children overcome their psychological problems.

The dark secret of Winnie the Pooh and his friends. Photo: Disney

In ‘Rugrats’, almost everyone is dead?

In the animated series ‘Rugrats: Adventures in Diapers’, one of the main characters is Angelica. There is an intriguing theory there, which states that she could suffer from a mental illness or be able to see ghosts. According to that idea, all the characters, except Angelica, would be dead.

According to this interpretation, it is speculated that Carlitos and his mother died during childbirth, leaving his father constantly anxious. Likewise, it is claimed that Tommy would also have died, which would explain why his paranoid father spends so much time in the basement building toys for him.

In ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’, are we introduced to the 7 deadly sins?

Since its broadcast, the cartoon, ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’, has been the epicenter of various conspiracy theories. One of the most commented suggests that there is a connection between the characters and the deadly sins.

There SpongeBob is lust; Patricio Estrella, laziness; Squidward, anger; Sandy, pride; Mr. Krabs, greed; Plankton, envy; and the snail Gary, gluttony.