andre jardine is the new coach America. After Fernando Ortiz’s surprising resignation, the Eagles board took on the task of looking for a technical director and ended up opting for the Brazilian. According to the most recent reports, the former strategist of the St. Louis Athletic would have asked the cream-blue club for the recruitment of four reinforcements.
Jardine would seek to bring to Coapa two elements that he directed in San Luis, a Mexican promise and a top-level striker.
Jhon Murillo has sounded to reach the Eagles since the Clausura 2023. The Venezuelan can play as a winger for either of the two bands and also as a right interior.
The 22-year-old winger can play as a right winger and playmaker. He is an element that has a lot of speed, although he still struggles to finish off. Its approximate market value is 1.1 million dollars.
The Chilean-Mexican striker from Unión Española is a bet for the future. The 22-year-old can play as a right winger and attacking midfielder. Galdamés has an approximate value of 250 thousand dollars.
The 26-year-old striker from Flamengo is one of America’s wishes. Without a doubt, he is one of the deadliest forwards in the entire American continent. Gabriel Barbosa’s letter has an approximate value of 23 million dollars, an amount that has never been paid in Liga MX.
