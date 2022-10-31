The 4 Rayados players whose contract expires soon

After the failure that meant being eliminated in the semifinals against Pachuca by a crushing 6-2 on aggregate and with the arrival of José ‘Tato’ Noriega to the albiazul presidency, important changes are coming in the Rayados de Monterrey.
The main objective of the new directive is to analyze one by one the players who are ending their contracts in the coming months and see that their numbers can support a possible justified contract extension.
The Mexican midfielder, after a “successful” first step through the striped entity, winning a Concachampions title against the Tigres in the “steel giant”, left for the MLS to join former player David Beckham’s Inter Miami, a team he who came with the assignment of being a franchise player, but could not stand out as expected, he returned to Mexico this year with the Rayados, and thanks to his level that has left much to be desired, the albiazules have no intention of renewing the loan of the Mexican player that ends in December.
The Paraguayan midfielder arrived in the royal lands in 2016 to put himself under the orders of Antonio Mohamed who at that time directed the Rayados de Monterrey, having important performances and losing a league title against the Pachuca tuzos in that same year, and Although he has been champion of the League and Concachampions with the royals, at 33 years old he could have played his last tournament with the royals, because his contract expires in the middle of next year and with no intention on the part of the board to renew it, the player would be free to negotiate his transfer to another team at the end of the year.
The Mexican had a good tournament contributing goals and assists, which kept him in the starting 11 for a while, however, due to the tight schedule, the player was rotating between substitutions and starts, which ended up cutting his good numbers. The 28-year-old midfielder ends his contract with the albiazules next year, as does Celso, and thanks to him, the good tournament he did would be worth it for the board to renew it and extend his stay with the royals.
The 26-year-old winger is not an undisputed starter in the royals, although he has had a couple of minutes throughout his stay in Rayados, the defender has not been able to establish himself as a regular in the 11 of the technicians who have come to the albiazules and with his contract near the end, there would be no arguments for him to continue in the team, so he could be saying goodbye to the team with which he won a couple of titles, but it passed unnoticed.
We will see if any of these 4 players enter into the planning that Noriega is carrying out together with Vucetich to see if we will continue to see them with the striped jacket or simply continue their career in another team.
