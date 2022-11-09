The 4 players who will no longer be welcome in Chivas

The Guadalajara Sports Club is looking for reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 tournament and in the course of the last three weeks several names have emerged that could come to reinforce the team, but some of those names have sounded without real sustenance and it is that no way would they reach the Sacred Herd.
In recent days, the defender Carlos Salcedo He revealed on his Twitter account that last June he could have returned to the rojiblanco team, but that a team manager denied him the possibility, because according to him, the position of central defense was very well covered.
So in the following list we tell you four more soccer players who are not welcome at the Perla Tapatía, according to their context.
The player went to Rayados when leaving the Sacred Flock, there he was able to be champion and later went to Inter-Miami and returned to the Sultana del Norte, but his level has not been what it was before.
‘rolled‘ the doors were closed after he claimed some prizes that the leadership had not paid during his stay in Guadalajara and that has him far from returning, although some versions indicate that his differences with Amaury Vergara.
The attacker of Sporting Kansas City of the MLS, Alan Pulidohas been the last great scorer for the rojiblanco team and could be a solution to the team’s offensive problems, but when he emigrated to the United States he filed a lawsuit against Guadalajara asking them to pay him the percentage for his transfer to the Kansas team, which has annoys the higher ups of the team.
The Pachuca striker has just won his second championship and has shown that he can do things well when he focuses, but his return to Chivas seems more distant than ever, this after the famous party in 2020 that caused the definitive separation of several elements, includingChofis that, in addition, he was sentenced to never play with the Sacred Flock again.
The ‘Cocky‘ was the hero of the last title of the rojiblancos in the Clausura 2017 when they beat the Tigres UANL, by scoring the winning score, because he also earned the affection and respect of the fans for which he returned in 2019, but he also attended to the same party with ‘Chofis‘ Y Villalpandowhich earned him leave the institution and was banned for life to play with the team again.
