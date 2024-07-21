He real Madrid will enter the 2024/25 season as champions of Europe and Spain for the umpteenth time.
However, despite last season’s successes, Madrid have not rested on their laurels this summer and have signed the best footballer in the world, Kylian Mbappé, to further improve their squad.
In addition to the important signings, Real Madrid fans are hoping that some more players will leave in search of more playing time elsewhere this summer as well.
Here are some that might be leaving…
Andriy Lunin is one of the key reasons Madrid won their La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season. So why does he have to leave the club?
Well, because Thibaut Courtois is back from injury.
As we saw in the Champions League final, when Courtois was called straight back into the starting XI despite Lunin’s impressive performances, the Ukrainian is destined to be a second-choice goalkeeper at Madrid forever.
However, the 25-year-old is more than good enough to be the starting goalkeeper at another top European club, and should probably make a move this summer to get the playing time he deserves.
As demonstrated at Euro 2024, Arda Guler is more than fit to play for Madrid. In fact, he has the potential to be one of the best footballers in the world.
That said, Madrid’s forward line is so ridiculously packed with world-class talent (some even generational) that there is no direct route to a starring role at the Santiago Bernabeu for Guler.
Considering Madrid are probably the only club that can’t offer Guler that kind of role, it may be time for him to pack his bags and become the main man for another of Europe’s heavyweights.
And another with exactly the same reasoning. Thanks to the signing of Kylian Mbappé in particular, Rodrygo Goes’ place in Madrid’s starting XI seems to be very much up in the air ahead of the 2024/25 season.
Pre-season games in August will give us a clear indication of how Carlo Ancelotti hopes to fit all his star strikers into a line-up, and whether it can actually work.
If not, Rodrygo could be the player who would be better off leaving.
Incredibly, Reinier Jesús is still a Madrid player.
And what’s even more surprising is that he’s still only 22 years old.
After failed loan spells across Europe, Reinier is currently training with Castilla rather than Madrid’s first team.
If they can find a way to permanently cut ties with the failed young prodigy this summer, they definitely will.
