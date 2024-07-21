Well, because Thibaut Courtois is back from injury.

As we saw in the Champions League final, when Courtois was called straight back into the starting XI despite Lunin’s impressive performances, the Ukrainian is destined to be a second-choice goalkeeper at Madrid forever.

However, the 25-year-old is more than good enough to be the starting goalkeeper at another top European club, and should probably make a move this summer to get the playing time he deserves.

That said, Madrid’s forward line is so ridiculously packed with world-class talent (some even generational) that there is no direct route to a starring role at the Santiago Bernabeu for Guler.

Considering Madrid are probably the only club that can’t offer Guler that kind of role, it may be time for him to pack his bags and become the main man for another of Europe’s heavyweights.

Pre-season games in August will give us a clear indication of how Carlo Ancelotti hopes to fit all his star strikers into a line-up, and whether it can actually work.

If not, Rodrygo could be the player who would be better off leaving.

And what’s even more surprising is that he’s still only 22 years old.

After failed loan spells across Europe, Reinier is currently training with Castilla rather than Madrid’s first team.

If they can find a way to permanently cut ties with the failed young prodigy this summer, they definitely will.