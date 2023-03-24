The Club Deportivo Guadalajara is not very convinced of the permanence in the ownership of Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jimenez Well, despite the fact that on several occasions he has been a key part of the team, on other occasions he has lacked more regularity under the three sticks and in a team of the caliber of the rojiblanco team, a top-level goalkeeper is always required at all times.
It is for this reason that, although the strategist Veljko Paunovic has expressed total confidence in theWacho‘ Prior to the National Classic against the Eagles, it is a fact that in the Sacred Flock there is little competition in the goal, since the second goalkeeper has not even debuted in the MX League and it is about the youth Jose Raul Rangelwho was promoted to the first team the previous year, but still without minutes in the maximum circuit.
In such a way that it was reported at the beginning of the week that the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo de Santos Laguna is one of the priorities for the following campaign as the stellar reinforcement for the Sacred Flock for the goal, so he would compete with América for his signing, despite the fact that he has a current contract with those from Torreón until 2027 and the value of your letter is greater than five million euros according to transfer markt.
In this way, the board of directors of the rojiblanco team knows that it is necessary to have a goalkeeper with more security and who provides greater confidence in the young defense of the rojiblancos where Gilberto Sepulveda and Gilbert Orozco They require a higher-ranking goalkeeper who imposes presence on the field.
In such a way that, if Guadalajara does not want to disburse a large amount for acevedocould use the goalkeepers who would be released the following summer and one of them is Jesús Corona, who at 42 does not have retirement in mind and will end his contract with the Machine.
Jonathan Orozco He will also end his contract with Tijuana and although he is currently out of action due to injury, the goalkeeper has experience at the national team level and one of the most regular in recent years within the MX League. He is 36 years old and his experience would be very helpful for the defense of the Flock.
Gibrad Lajud is the substitute for Carlos Acevedo in Santos, but his contract also ends at the end of the Clausura 2023. He is 29 years old and has shown his conditions since he was in Tijuana. And although he has experience in the First Division, the reality is that he already has been a substitute in the Comarca Lagunera.
