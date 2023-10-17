As we have informed you in 90min, within Cruz Azul they are already thinking about assembling the team for the next tournament. Although the club still has options to at least get into the playoff zone, considering the rivals it has left for the closing of the tournament, it is much more possible that the La Noria team maintains the bad inertia and is left out of the semester in the regular season to achieve a notable resurrection and enter the kill or be killed stage.
More news on the transfer market
Thus, it is expected that those from the country’s capital will generate an important roster cleanup and then close on good quality reinforcements that can get the team out of the hole where it finds itself. The idea is to sign proven people within the Liga MX, and one of the positions where an elite signing is urgent is in goal, a fact that is understood within the club.
Inform TUDN that both Gudiño and Jurado have options to leave, at least one of the two will leave the capital. Thus, the club wants to sign a proven goalkeeper within the Liga MX to fill the gap left by Jesús Corona and they have four names on the table for this: Camilo Vargas, Rodolfo Cota, Tiago Volpi and Carlos Aceved. At least two of them have already been surveyed by the people of the machine, but any of the 4 have much more experience than the two archers who are currently active within the machine.
