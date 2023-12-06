This week the Florida Lottery launched four new drawings that offer million-dollar opportunities to win. These are four different scratch-and-win games, in which the lucky winners could win up to US$368,200,000, in different prizes distributed in more than 23,000,000 winning tickets.

The Florida Lottery announced on Monday, December 4, the launch of the $2,000,000 100X Cashword, Emerald Mine 09X, Bingo Night and 2024 draws, which are integrated into its catalog of scratch-off games. These new tickets will be available these days at authorized sellers in the state.

$2,000,000 100X Cashword tickets are US$10. The total odds of the game are one in 3.37. This word-themed ticket has more than 8,700,000 million winning tickets and offers more than US$220,400.00 in cash prizes. As its name indicates, the grand prize of this draw is US$2,000,000 and there are eight prizes of this amount.

Emerald Mine 9X game, has 10 maximum prizes of US$500,000. In these cards a player can win up to 16 times, according to the Lottery. “With overall odds of one in 4, this $5 ticket offers more than 5.5 million winning tickets!” indicates the organization’s statement.

The third game that the Florida lottery launched this December is Bingo Night. These tickets cost US$3 and offer six maximum prizes of US$150,000. Its great distinctive feature is that if you discover a bag of money, you can earn triple what is indicated on the card. This draw offers US$53,300,000 in prizes.

Finally, Florida Lottery Introduces 2024 Scratch-Off Ticket, which offers eight maximum prizes of US$50,000. These tickets, whose unit cost is US$2, represent a probability of winning of one in 4.37.

Depending on the figure, the prizes for this type of game can be collected in cash on the spot.

Expiring Scratch-Off Games in Florida



Through its official website, the Florida Lottery reported that There are certain scratch-and-win games that came to an end on December 1, 2023.. Players who have a winning ticket from one of these draws have a deadline of January 30, 2024 to collect their prizes.

The draws that have ended are: