As we have informed you, the next 4 months are key for Jaime Lozano's future in the Mexican National Team. If he loses this Sunday against the United States, his position will not be cut, but he will be on a tightrope for the Copa América, where, if he does not perform an almost historic performance, he could be fired two years from the start. of the World Cup. Such is the case that there would already be 4 technicians as options to take his place in El Tri.
His status as current champion and the enormous work he has done with America when little was expected of him, place him as the favorite. He brings out the best in his players and is clear about what his teams should play.
For many, the man who should have been on the Tri bench for months. Guillermo has shown so much with Santos and especially now with Pachuca, that he trusts the Mexican player regardless of his age or recognition in football. Furthermore, his playing philosophy leads him to always play thinking about winning.
A believer in good football, another coach who, like Jardine, wherever he goes, makes them play a style of play. Today he is in Santos, where he has a good base of Mexican players, he took the team into chaos and already has it in the fight despite all the losses due to injury or suspension.
This week, information has emerged stating that certain Tri officials have put the name of the last world champion coach on the FMF table. They consider that a man of his level and prestige can cause real change within the Mexican National Team.
