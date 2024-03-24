⚠️ FOUR old VULTURES hanging around Jimmy's chair. 🇲🇽😱

Jaime Lozano has his seat guaranteed until Copa América. If you fail there are FOUR names hanging around waiting for you to stumble to get the call:

👔 Guillermo Almada

👔 André Jardine

👔 Nacho Ambriz

👔 Felipe Scolari pic.twitter.com/TTF7HveRH0

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) March 23, 2024