Considering that the presidential elections in the United States will be held in November 2024, The immigration issue has been one of those that has generated the greatest debate between the parties. That is why in recent weeks very relevant announcements have been made in this regard. This is a summary of the four most important topics that have happened over the last few days.

It is important that migrants stay up to date with government regulations Well, although many of them are currently at a disadvantage due to the tightening of certain rules, others have in their hands a great opportunity to regularize their status.

They announced the green card for undocumented spouses of United States citizens

One of the most important announcements made by President Joe Biden is the implementation of a program that will allow obtain a green card for those who are married to a US citizen.

It should be said that this benefit It only applies to people who have been living in the territory for at least ten years. American and which also includes the possibility of offering them a work permit.

To apply you need prove that the legal union with the US citizen existed before June 17 and that there is no criminal record. The benefit also extends to undocumented stepchildren of US citizens who are under 21 years of age.

Judge blocks law that allowed undocumented immigrants to be deported in Iowa

The state of Iowa had passed a law through which local authorities could present criminal charges against immigrants with pending deportation orders. But a federal judge blocked the rule.

The reason why he made this determination is that, according to the US Constitution, only the federal government has incidence on immigration issues. However, those promoting the initiative say that the intention of the project is not to make a new law but to give greater authority to law enforcement and state courts to apply existing rules.

New benefits for dreamers in the United States

President Joe Biden announced the intention to provide work permits to dreamersthat is, people who came to the United States illegally as children.

According to what was announced, young people will no longer receive temporary employment authorization, but rather an H-1B visa for specialized jobs, which will provide them greater opportunities to remain in the United States and then seek regularization through residence.

Trump promises green cards to those who graduate from college

Although Republican candidate Donald Trump has always been against illegal immigration, this week, in an interview with the podcast All-In, He assured that, if he returned to the presidency, I would consider providing green cards to university graduates. He said the reason for this measure is that the United States needs highly qualified workers.

However, it was later clarified that this possibility only would be available once a very detailed investigation process is carried out on the background of the university students, with the intention of not only ensuring that they do not pose a threat but that they do not undermine the wages and jobs of Americans.