Patrick Mayer

Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin sends Russian soldiers to the Ukrainian front with tanks, some of which have been cobbled together wildly. The most absurd examples in the ranking.

Donbass – Russia had lost 5,580 battle tanks and around 10,400 infantry fighting vehicles in the Ukraine war by the beginning of December 2023. At least these figures were distributed by the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev, but they cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War: It’s not just Russians who send Frankenstein tanks to the front

The story goes: Photos of ancient Russian tanks from the front keep appearing. And sometimes the soldiers on both sides are creative when it comes to cobbling together armored vehicles.

Submarine bomb launchers or ship guns – photos of the strange military vehicles often make the rounds on social media under the term “Frankenstein tank”. IPPEN.MEDIA provides the ranking.

4th place in the Frankenstein tank ranking: Ukraine’s “combat tractor”.

This picture, which is supposed to show a “BMP-1LB”, is currently circulating on social networks. © Screenshot: social media

According to the US business magazine Forbes The Ukrainians have independently developed a BMP-1LB infantry fighting vehicle. This is an armored MT-L tractor from the 1970s, with more modern additional armor and a remote-controlled weapon station.

The construct was colloquially dubbed the “combat tractor”. But: According to military reports, the vehicles in forests only reach the speed of soldiers on foot, writes Forbes. Almost walking speed. The Ukrainian armed forces would be better off using the M1 Abrams or Leopard 2 main battle tanks that their Western partners had supplied them with.

Third place in the Frankenstein tank ranking: rocket launchers from landing craft

A modified MT-LB with an additional mounted A-22 Ogon rocket launcher. Russia converted some of its tanks in this way in the Ukraine war. © Screenshot X / UkrainianFront

The name “Frankenstein” of course refers to the monster of the same name from the novel by Mary Shelley, who had a young scientist create an artificial human in the early 19th century – patched together from various organs and extremities. Another example of a “Frankenstein” tank: In late summer 2023, according to the Ukrainian military blog “Ukrainian Front,” the Russians mounted A-22 “Ogon” rocket launchers on two old Russian MT-LB infantry fighting vehicles.

The “Ogons” usually stand at the front of the huge “Pomornik”-class landing craft, which are intended to cover ground troops as they land. It is striking that the amphibious troop transport MT-LB in most cases serves as a weapons platform for Russian “Frankenstein tanks”. Last but not least, the body has a flat roof throughout, which is probably suitable for assembly.

Second place in the Frankenstein tank ranking: The “water bomb thrower” on land

Photos have also emerged of an MT-LB with a mounted rocket launcher, which is actually used on warships to hunt submarines. Actually. It is apparently a Russian RBU-6000 depth charge launcher from the 1960s. This consists of twelve launch tubes with a caliber of 213 mm, which are mounted next to each other in a horseshoe shape.

As a rule, unguided RGB-60 water bombs are fired, which severely limits the accuracy of the hit. On the ships on which the depth charge launcher is normally used, several grenades are fired at the same time.

1st place in the Frankenstein tank ranking: The ship’s gun on tracks

A small vehicle with a large turret from the Russian Navy: The “Frankenstein Tanks” of Russia. (Screenshot Reddit) © Reddit Screenshot (r/TankPorn)

There is probably another reason for the versatile use of the MT-LB. Because: The Russian army has a large number of these in stock. According to surveys by The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) In January 2018, the Russian Army still had around 3,500 MT-LBs, and the Marines had around 300 copies available to them at the same time. Because the tracked troop transport has a comparatively simple JaMS-238 diesel engine, it is also easier to maintain.

Completely strange and probably hard to beat: According to photos, the Russian army has even mounted 2M-3 gun turrets on additional MT-LB infantry fighting vehicles, which were previously intended for close air defense on warships. The naval guns date from the 1950s. The Kyiv Independent speculated in an analysis that Moscow still had enough Soviet-era ammunition for the twin 25 mm gun. And therefore use it on land, which cannot be independently verified.

Originally, the gun with a muzzle velocity of 850 meters per second and a range of 3000 meters was mounted on speedboats of the “Turya” class, for example. Now it is apparently also being used on “Frankenstein” tanks. (pm)