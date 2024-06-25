Plays in the Chicago Fire and has an estimated value of 4 million dollars; However, in the United States they will not let him leave for an amount that could reach 8 million.

He is an attacking midfielder with creative characteristics, who starts from the center and can go to either extreme.

His name is Omir Fernandez, born in the Bronx, New York. He also works as an offensive midfielder, but with greater imbalance on the wings.

It is valued at around 3 million dollarsa figure that could be disbursed Chivas to sign him, or even less, since he would have been offered by his agents.

Diego He is a winger and left midfielder, with interest from European markets and a big poster in the United States, which is why he is a highly contested gem.

The player of Sporting Kansas City He is a left winger who only arrived in February, but who has worked hard to earn contracts in the MLS; However, his last year was positive and he could surprise in Liga MX.