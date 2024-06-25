One of the points where it found the most solidity Fernando Gago in his first semester with the Chivas It was on defense, which is why this summer they have focused on improving the forward zone, especially through roster depth and variety of options.
For this reason, the board has focused on looking for alternatives that do not exceed the budget and everything seems to indicate that they have already located four attacking elements that could come from Major League Soccer (MLS).
These are four players of Mexican descent and all very young, who would maintain the recent methodology of signing North American players, but who have the nationality of Mexico to continue with the tradition.
The first of them is one of the most sought after on the market. His name is Brian Gutierrezis 20 years old and has already been linked with the lower categories of English clubs.
Plays in the Chicago Fire and has an estimated value of 4 million dollars; However, in the United States they will not let him leave for an amount that could reach 8 million.
He is an attacking midfielder with creative characteristics, who starts from the center and can go to either extreme.
The next one on the list is of lesser importance and 25 years old; However, he is already moderately contrasted in the MLS with the Colorado Rapids.
His name is Omir Fernandez, born in the Bronx, New York. He also works as an offensive midfielder, but with greater imbalance on the wings.
It is valued at around 3 million dollarsa figure that could be disbursed Chivas to sign him, or even less, since he would have been offered by his agents.
At 20 years old, Diego Luna It is the other great pearl of the MLS and works in the Royal Salt Lakewhere it is valued at more than 5 million dollarsbut since it is one of the biggest offensive projections, they could substantially increase its prize.
Diego He is a winger and left midfielder, with interest from European markets and a big poster in the United States, which is why he is a highly contested gem.
At 28 years old, the least attractive option is Memo Rodriguezand also the most affordable, with an estimated value of one million dollars and about to end its contract.
The player of Sporting Kansas City He is a left winger who only arrived in February, but who has worked hard to earn contracts in the MLS; However, his last year was positive and he could surprise in Liga MX.
