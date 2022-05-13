The Chivas they fell from locals in the Clásico Tapatío against the Atlas Foxes with a score of 2-1. In a tight game that was mostly dominated by the rojinegros, the goals fell on the boots of Jeremy Márquez (27′ and 43′), while the one from discount went to Cristian Calderón (53′).
Here we present the 4 mistakes and the only success of those led by coach Ricardo Cadena.
hits
The ‘chicotazo’ of Calderón
Once again, footballer Cristian Calderón was once again present in an important game. The ‘Chicote’ scored a tremendous goal when he found a loose ball inside the area, to immediately control, turn around and take the powerful low left shot to make it 2-1 in the game and give life to the chiverío.
Mistakes
The Alvarado Fault
They were barely 20 seconds into the game when the striker Robert Alvarado He took the ball, got on the motorcycle and was left alone in front of goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, however, “Piojo” forgave and sent his shot to one side, missing one of the clearest shots in the entire game.
Hiram Mier’s weak mark
the mexican defender Hiram Wed He was responsible for the athlete’s goal. The defender was slow and weak when it came to going out to dispute the ball, a situation that forward Julián Quiñones took advantage of, who with speed and physical strength, ended up winning, to shoot and on the rebound Márquez sent the ball to the angle of the ‘Guach’.
Cisneros lost heads-up to Chalá
This was a complicated match for the Chivas winger Carlos Cisneros. The player did not have it easy at all, and it is that on the right lane he repeatedly faced Aníbal Chalá, who, thanks to his physical power and speed, won the disputed heads-up.
Gilberto Sepúlveda could not with Furch
Another of the players who did not have a good time that night at Akron was Gilberto Sepulveda. It was difficult for ‘Tiba’ to score Argentine striker Julio Furch, who beat him with high balls, so much so that in the second goal of the red and black team he surpassed him in space, putting the header pass for Márquez’s second goal .
