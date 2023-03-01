The summer transfer market will have a lot of movement. The clubs no longer have any type of pandemic restriction and with how competitive the season has been, where teams that previously did not fight for anything are now at the top of their leagues or European competitions, the largest institutions will seek to stop this revolution by signing several of the best players on the planet and forming elite squads.
Surely Barcelona will be one of the teams that makes the most moves in the summer. And it is clear that despite the improvements, both in sports and financial terms, the team cannot compete within Europe and that is why they have areas where they can and want to improve to aspire to win everything again. That being the case, Joan Laporta and his entourage have their sights set on Manchester City, where there are four players from Guardiola’s ranks that they like within Barcelona.
FC Barcelona has already sounded out the future of three of those four players, these are the cases of Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Julián Álvarez. All of them are to the taste of both the board and the coaching staff and their files would be ideal for the shortcomings they have within the squad. The fourth in the crosshairs is Kyle Walker, one of the best right-backs on the planet but who has lost some prominence within Guardiola’s ranks. Except for Gundogan, who will be a free agent, none of the other three moves are anywhere close.
