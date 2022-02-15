Colombian soccer continues to evolve and there are dozens of players who emigrate every year in order to find better opportunities, something in which the MLS seems to have specialized in recent times.
Here we present the four main Colombian players who are currently in the first division of American soccer.
After several years appearing irregularly in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, Chará seems to have found stability in the Portland Timbers. There are two campaigns that he has been in the MLS, scoring 13 goals in 64 games.
Segura made the leap to American soccer in 2019, initially being loaned by Atlético Huila to Los Angeles FC, a team that later acquired his federative rights. He is one of the linchpins of the defense, despite the fact that he is currently recovering from a serious knee injury.
Gómez is one of the many Colombian players who emigrated to Argentina without even debuting in local soccer, adding experience for several years, especially in Unión de Santa Fe. He has been with the Seattle Sounders for two seasons and is consolidated in his role.
Arango is one of the Colombians who has had the most impact in the United States in recent seasons, becoming the MLS Breakthrough Player in a matter of six months. He scored 14 goals in 17 games and is one of the great promises of Los Angeles FC.
