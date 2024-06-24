Looking ahead to the general elections on November 5 in the United States, the former president and current presidential candidate for the Republican Party, Donald Trump explained his proposal to give the green card to immigrants who meet certain requirements.

Although he promised to carry out the largest mass deportation process in history in the United States, not all of the former president’s proposals are aggressive against immigrants. With the intention of convincing undecided voters, the Republican candidate advances with his campaign and, recently, launched a proposal on immigration that attracts certain foreign citizens.

Trump’s objective is to give the green card to immigrants who graduate from American universities with high averages, to attract high-level workers to the state, according to reports MSNBC. In that sense, The four keys to understanding the former president’s plan are the following:

The plan would be carried out after carrying out the most aggressive vetting process in history to deport “communists, radical Islamists, Hamas supporters, America haters and public charges.”

University graduates who apply for the benefit will do so after being subjected to a thorough investigation

Graduate students from universities of all types (from Harvard or MIT to smaller universities) may receive the green card.

The program would bring an expansion of the H-1B work visa for technology workers

In response to the proposal promoted by the former president, the spokesperson for the campaign of the current president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Kevin Muñoz, assured: “Trump’s empty promise is both a lie and an insultespecially for the countless people who have been permanently damaged by his first term.”

Trump’s plan against immigration

On repeated occasions, in the midst of his campaign for the November elections, The former president highlighted his position against illegal immigration, and assured that, if elected president, he would carry out an uncompromising policy in this regard. After the impact of the possible plan to give the green card to immigrant graduates, the campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, clarified the situation.

“President Trump has outlined the more aggressive investigation process in American history, exclude all communists, radical Islamists, Hamas supporters, US haters and public charges“, he said first.

Along these lines, Leavitt highlighted that the process of delivery of green cards to graduates will take place “only after that investigation has been carried out“, so it would not be the first policy implemented by the Republican government if it wins the elections.