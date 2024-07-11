The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has good news for Medicare beneficiaries because, through the tools of the Inflation Reduction Act, Some people will be able to access benefits such as refunds and discounts.

Through the Prescription Drug Inflation Rebate Program, it is estimated that around 750,000 Americans They will be able to receive up to US$3,500 back. In addition, discounts are contemplated on 64 medicines.

Support is available for Medicare Part B beneficiaries, or health insurance, which is intended to cover certain services such as outpatient health care, medical supplies, and preventive services.

The reason why this measure is being promoted is that it was detected that some medicines presented an increase in their prices above inflation, so the People who have purchased the drugs at this higher price will be entitled to reimbursement of the additional costs.

If you are in those circumstances, You will have until September 30 to complete the procedure. The first step in this regard is to go directly to the Medicare website to see the lists of participating medications and fill out the corresponding form.

Who has access to the Medicare program?

The above benefits are only available for people who already had Medicare and made a purchase of specific medications. However, if you meet the following criteria, you will be eligible to enroll in the program and receive reimbursements later.

Medicare is a federal health insurance program destined to:

People aged 65 or older.

Younger people with disabilities.

People with end-stage renal disease, that is, with chronic kidney failure that requires dialysis or a transplant.

The US authorities also pointed out that there are different types of insurance that help cover specific services: