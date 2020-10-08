Racing has already made the numbers public what their players will wear this season in the Second B League. Newcomers Nana and Cedric have chosen 18 and 17, respectively, while the desired Sokó and Balboa are waiting for you on the 12th and 19th. The most significant thing is that For the new central defender who is still actively seeking the sports commission, a typical back row number awaits him: 4.

Pablo Torre, that having a youth team card cannot use a number from 1 to 22, has abandoned the 12 with which he has been playing the preseason and has chosen the 27. That was the number on the Racing shirt with which Sergio Canales broke into Spanish football. Maybe it’s a coincidence … or maybe it’s a message from the racing gods. Will we have to bet everything on 27 again?